  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEG   US7445731067

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED

(PEG)
Delivering on a promise: helping customers conserve energy, save money

07/06/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
The most ambitious energy efficiency initiative in New Jersey history is now fully up and running with options for every community in PSE&G's service territory to participate. The $1 billion program, approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities last year, expands on PSE&G's decade-long commitment to energy efficiency and hastens the evolution of our business from one based on selling as much electricity and natural gas as possible to one based on helping customers reduce their energy consumption and save money.

'It's a win, win, win,' said Karen Reif, vice president of PSE&G's Renewables & Energy Solutions group. 'Our programs reduce carbon emissions, lower customer bills and will help New Jersey reach its ambitious clean energy goals.'

Energy efficiency is a key driver toward achieving Gov. Phil Murphy's clean energy vision and propelling New Jersey's economic and environmental sustainability policies to a new level. Energy efficiency investments over the next three years will help reduce New Jersey's carbon emissions and help the state recover from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PSE&G's program represents a practical approach to ensure all communities enjoy the benefits of energy efficiency and to prioritize energy efficiency as a tool to achieve their climate goals. Every customer in every community, whether they live in a single-family home, multifamily building or operate a business, can take advantage of energy-saving opportunities.

Residential customers - including renters, and operators of multifamily buildings - can get expert advice on how to manage their energy use and earn rebates on EnergyStar®-certified appliances, recycled appliances and energy-saving home upgrades.

The program leaves no one behind. Income-qualified customers can apply for free energy audits and efficiency-enhancing upgrades at no cost.

For business customers - including hospitals and schools - there's whole-building engineered solutions, rebates for HVAC and food service equipment, lighting, motors and drives, refrigeration and more, as well as strategic energy management to optimize existing systems with few or no equipment upgrades.

The incentives come at a crucial time, since many New Jersey businesses reduced expenses and overhead to weather the economic headwinds brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those looking for bottom-line relief now can take advantage of programs designed to lower energy use and monthly utility bills.

'All of our customers and the communities we serve will have an opportunity to share in the benefits of this program, including lower energy bills, new jobs and cleaner air,' Reif said.

For more details on residential energy efficiency programs, visit homeenergy.pseg.com/. For business program, visit bizsave.pseg.com/home/

More information about PSEG's commitment to environmental leadership can be found in its Sustainability Report, Climate Report and ESG Performance Report.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 06 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2021 18:53:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
