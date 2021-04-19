Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED

(PEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Home improvement: Meadowlands osprey edition

04/19/2021 | 03:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Recently, PSE&G was notified by the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority that bald eagles had taken up residence in an osprey nest located in the Meadowlands not far from MetLife Stadium. Unfortunately, the nest had been the home of a nesting pair of ospreys, who on their return to the Meadowlands found that they had been evicted.

It soon became clear that the ospreys had built themselves a new nest between the cross arms of an active distribution line on a nearby PSE&G utility pole. Knowing that the new nest could cause a fire that could destroy the nest or damage the PSE&G equipment, a representative of the NJSEA turned to members of PSEG's Functional Environmental Achievement Team - an Employee Business Resource Group at the company - who notified PSEG Senior Environmental Specialist Steve Antisz.

'The new nest presented a hazard to our equipment and potentially the nest, so it had to be moved,' Antisz said. 'At the same time, we wanted to find a solution that would preserve a home for the ospreys.'

Antisz reached out to Licensing and Permitting Project Manager Claudia Rocca, who specializes in cases dealing with ospreys and other protected birds, and PSE&G's Palisades Electric Division to see what could be done. Soon the team arrived a novel solution.

'Overhead Supervisor Steve Soto and a three person crew, which included Chief Lineman George Roselli and Linemen Andrew Kolb and Kelvin Carter, carefully confirmed there were no eggs in the nest at the time and brought it to ground level,' Antisz explained. 'They then added an extension to the top of the pole, installed two new cross arms above the existing PSE&G facilities, and placed the nest in between the cross arm of the extension, well clear of our circuits.' Also on the scene was Environmental Specialist Rebecca Roselli (George's daughter), who was on hand to assist the crew with any concerns that might arise while moving the nest.

The team waited nervously to see if the ospreys would return to the newly-elevated home, and happily they did. 'They probably like the higher location even better, because ospreys tend to like heights,' Antisz said. 'It's a real 'win-win' situation.'

Share this:
Like this:
LikeLoading...

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 19:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
03:21pHOME IMPROVEMENT : Meadowlands osprey edition
PU
04/16PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED  : UBS Adjusts Price Target on Public Service Enterp..
MT
04/16PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED  : Honoring National Lineworkers Appreciation Day
PU
04/14PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED  : Lauren Fear puts safety first
PU
04/14PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED  : Wells Fargo Adjusts Public Service Enterprise Gro..
MT
04/14PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED  : KeyBanc Adjusts Public Service Enterprise Group's..
MT
04/13PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED  : 2021 Investor Fact Book
PU
04/12PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Ex..
AQ
04/09PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED  : PSE&G customer remains worry free
PU
04/08PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED  : Powering our company with diversity, equity and i..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 229 M - -
Net income 2021 1 764 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 3,23%
Capitalization 31 998 M 31 998 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,81x
EV / Sales 2022 4,84x
Nbr of Employees 12 788
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 63,94 $
Last Close Price 63,35 $
Spread / Highest target 12,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,93%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Zeeshan Sheikh Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED8.66%31 998
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-7.10%44 474
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.31%44 261
SEMPRA ENERGY8.42%41 816
ENGIE-0.94%35 905
E.ON SE8.57%30 737
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ