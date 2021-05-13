Infrastructure Week: Building a better New Jersey

PSE&G is proud to partner with Gov. Phil Murphy and our colleagues across the state as we mark Infrastructure Week, which highlights the importance of complex systems such as telecommunications, transportation, and gas and electric service, to New Jersey homes and businesses.

For all of us at PSE&G, our commitment is best demonstrated by the investments we make to improve our electric transmission and distribution facilities and our gas distribution system. In fact, over the last 12 months, PSE&G has invested more than $1.7 billion in electric system projects and $821 million in gas system improvements to make our infrastructure more reliable and resilient.

These investments in our electric system help keep power on more than 99% of the time for our customers and, when outages do occur, the enhancements we have made are making them shorter. Meanwhile, our gas system improvements are helping reduce methane emissions while keeping gas flowing to our customers. Since January 2020, we have replaced more than 400 miles of aging cast-iron gas mains with more durable plastic mains.

And we are doing this with an eye toward helping New Jersey address climate change and achieve its long-term energy goals. Through PSE&G's Clean Energy Future program, approved last year by the state's Board of Public Utilities, we'll be investing more than $1.8 billion in green infrastructure, such as smart meters and electric vehicle chargers, and in programs aimed at helping our customers use energy more efficiently.

All this work is consistent with PSEG's Powering Progress vision, in which we help our customers use less energy, and that energy is cleaner and delivered more reliably than ever. Because at PSE&G, we know that our customers rely on the essential services we provide, and that's been especially true throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as homes have been transformed into remote offices and classrooms.

That's why we are so proud of the skilled PSE&G workers and professionals who, with our partners in the construction trades, are maintaining and improving the electric and gas systems that - in keeping with the vision of our founder, Thomas McCarter - have helped make New Jersey a better place to live and work for more than a century.

