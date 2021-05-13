Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEG   US7445731067

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED

(PEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Infrastructure Week: Building a better New Jersey

05/13/2021 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PSE&G is proud to partner with Gov. Phil Murphy and our colleagues across the state as we mark Infrastructure Week, which highlights the importance of complex systems such as telecommunications, transportation, and gas and electric service, to New Jersey homes and businesses.

For all of us at PSE&G, our commitment is best demonstrated by the investments we make to improve our electric transmission and distribution facilities and our gas distribution system. In fact, over the last 12 months, PSE&G has invested more than $1.7 billion in electric system projects and $821 million in gas system improvements to make our infrastructure more reliable and resilient.

These investments in our electric system help keep power on more than 99% of the time for our customers and, when outages do occur, the enhancements we have made are making them shorter. Meanwhile, our gas system improvements are helping reduce methane emissions while keeping gas flowing to our customers. Since January 2020, we have replaced more than 400 miles of aging cast-iron gas mains with more durable plastic mains.

And we are doing this with an eye toward helping New Jersey address climate change and achieve its long-term energy goals. Through PSE&G's Clean Energy Future program, approved last year by the state's Board of Public Utilities, we'll be investing more than $1.8 billion in green infrastructure, such as smart meters and electric vehicle chargers, and in programs aimed at helping our customers use energy more efficiently.

All this work is consistent with PSEG's Powering Progress vision, in which we help our customers use less energy, and that energy is cleaner and delivered more reliably than ever. Because at PSE&G, we know that our customers rely on the essential services we provide, and that's been especially true throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, as homes have been transformed into remote offices and classrooms.

That's why we are so proud of the skilled PSE&G workers and professionals who, with our partners in the construction trades, are maintaining and improving the electric and gas systems that - in keeping with the vision of our founder, Thomas McCarter - have helped make New Jersey a better place to live and work for more than a century.

Share this:
Like this:
LikeLoading...

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 17:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
01:04pINFRASTRUCTURE WEEK : Building a better New Jersey
PU
05/12PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED  : Hurricane season home prep
PU
05/11PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED  : New Islamic center is energized in time for Ramad..
PU
05/10PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED  : PSE&G helps Jersey City small biz revitalization
PU
05/10PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED  : May 2021 Investor Update
PU
05/06PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED  : 6 Ways to green your business
PU
05/05PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED  : ENTERPRISE GROUP INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ..
AQ
05/05PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED  : Q1 2021 PSEG Earnings Conference Call Presentatio..
PU
05/05PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
05/05PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED  : Enterprise Group Posts Higher Q1 Results; to Sell..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 449 M - -
Net income 2021 1 760 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 086 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,5x
Yield 2021 3,37%
Capitalization 30 659 M 30 659 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,57x
EV / Sales 2022 4,71x
Nbr of Employees 12 788
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 66,16 $
Last Close Price 60,70 $
Spread / Highest target 23,6%
Spread / Average Target 8,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Zeeshan Sheikh Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED4.12%30 659
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.32%46 087
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-11.52%42 706
SEMPRA ENERGY8.74%40 936
ENGIE-2.19%35 744
E.ON SE15.84%33 064