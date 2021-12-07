Log in
PSE&G Joins National Electric Highway Coalition
PR
December 2021 Investor Update
PU
INSIDER SELL : Public Service Enterprise Group
MT
PSE&G Joins National Electric Highway Coalition

12/07/2021 | 02:53pm EST
NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PSE&G is joining with other leading utilities in the newly launched National Electric Highway Coalition, to support development of a national network of electric vehicle chargers.

PSE&G is working to align utilities in New Jersey in the planning and siting of fast-charging stations across utility service areas in addition to coordinating with utilities in neighboring states.

Through the recently approved Clean Energy Future – Electric Vehicle program, PSE&G will support the installation of 45,000 electric vehicle chargers throughout the utility's service territory, with 3,000 of those chargers providing fast-charging services along New Jersey's major highways.

"Membership in this coalition helps PSE&G build stronger relationships with our fellow utilities, which will lead to a seamless and reliable charging experience for electric vehicle owners," PSE&G Renewables and Energy Solutions Vice President Karen Reif said. "To alleviate what's been called 'range anxiety,' we want to ensure drivers have access to a charger wherever they are in New Jersey or across the region."

The Clean Energy Future – Electric Vehicle program is designed to support the deployment of electric vehicle chargers across a wide range of customers and sectors including Residential, Mixed-Use and Public DC Fast Charging. This program offsets the cost of make ready infrastructure needed to operate electric vehicle chargers.

Organized by Edison Electric Institute (EEI), the Coalition is a national group that combines several regional coalitions.

The PSE&G electric vehicle program is a component of PSEG's Powering Progress vision for a future where customers use less energy, the energy they use is cleaner, and that energy is delivered more reliably than ever.

For more information, please visit:
https://psegpoweringprogress.com/electric-vehicles/

PSE&G
Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G) is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, serving three-quarters of the state's population. PSE&G is the winner of the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability in the Mid-Atlantic region. In 2020, PSE&G was named the most trusted combined gas & electric utility in the East Region, by the Cogent Syndicated Brand Trust Index. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG), a diversified energy company. PSEG has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 14 consecutive years (www.pseg.com).

Visit PSEG at:
www.pseg.com
PSEG on Facebook
PSEG on Twitter
PSEG on LinkedIn
PSEG Energize!

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pseg-joins-national-electric-highway-coalition-301439523.html

SOURCE Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G)


© PRNewswire 2021
