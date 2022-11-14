Advanced search
    PEG   US7445731067

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.

(PEG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:00 2022-11-14 pm EST
57.53 USD   -1.31%
PSEG DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FOR FOURTH QUARTER OF 2022

11/14/2022 | 01:35pm EST
NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) today declared a $0.54 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the company for the fourth quarter of 2022.

All dividends for the fourth quarter are payable on or before December 30, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 9, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statement

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and available on our website: https://investor.pseg.com. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and we cannot assure you that the results or developments anticipated by management will be realized or even if realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, us or our business, prospects, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in making any investment decision. Forward-looking statements made in this press release apply only as of the date hereof. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements from time to time, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even in light of new information or future events, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

From time to time, PSEG and PSE&G release important information via postings on their corporate Investor Relations website at https://investor.pseg.com. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to visit the Investor Relations website to review new postings.  You can sign up for automatic email alerts regarding new postings at the bottom of the webpage at https://investor.pseg.com or by navigating to the Email Alerts webpage here.

CONTACTS:


Investor Relations

Media Relations

Carlotta Chan

Michael Jennings

973-430-6565

609-610-5161

Carlotta.Chan@pseg.com

Michael.Jennings@pseg.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pseg-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-for-fourth-quarter-of-2022-301677375.html

SOURCE PSEG


© PRNewswire 2022
