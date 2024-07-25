UNIONDALE, N.Y., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer has arrived, and PSEG Long Island is prepared for hurricane season and to meet peak demand during extreme heat situations in the coming months.

"Providing reliable electric service to approximately 1.2 million customers is a long-term commitment, and our personnel work year-round to ensure the grid is ready for summer's extreme weather conditions," said Michael Sullivan, vice president of Electric Operations, PSEG Long Island. "The improvements we have made over the past decade continue to help us deliver consistent, resilient power to our customers, today and in the future."

Across Long Island and the Rockaways, PSEG Long Island has prepared the electric infrastructure by focusing on substation, and transmission and distribution improvements, as well as by performing circuit and equipment inspections using helicopters and infrared technology.

Since the implementation of the FEMA-funded storm-hardening program in 2014, PSEG Long Island has completed storm hardening and reliability work on more than 1,000 miles of distribution mainline circuits.

PSEG Long Island is proud to continue its storm hardening work with Power On, an initiative started in the spring of 2020 that will continue to improve reliability by strengthening distribution lines, targeting the most vulnerable circuits across Long Island and the Rockaways. Since the launch, an additional more than 352 miles of distribution mainline circuits have been storm hardened with stronger poles, thicker wire and other modern equipment.

These investments have strengthened the system so that fewer customers experience outages and, when they do occur, the duration is shorter, especially during extreme weather. Excluding catastrophic storms, the sections of circuits that PSEG Long Island has storm-hardened have seen a 72% reduction in damage leading to outages from 2016 through 2023, compared with the rest of the distribution system.

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

