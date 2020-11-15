Log in
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.

PSEG Long Island: Storm Update — Dec. 25, 2020 11:15 a

12/25/2020 | 11:33am EST
PSEG Long Island: Storm Update - Dec. 25, 2020 11:15 a.m.

Heavy rain and strong winds brought down large trees, branches and wires across Long Island and the Rockaways

  • PSEG Long Island is reporting 4,287 of its approximately 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without service. The vast majority of outages are in Nassau County, at this time.
  • We expect to restore power to the majority of customers affected by the storm today.
  • As of 10:30 a.m., PSEG Long Island has restored power to more than 22,700 customers.
  • 'Our crews will continue to work until every customer is restored,' said John O'Connell, Vice President, Transmission & Distribution, PSEG Long Island. 'This storm brought down trees and wires throughout our service area. We know that being without power for any length of time is a hardship and with today being Christmas, we thank our customers for their patience as we work through the damage to restore their power safely and quickly as possible.'
  • PSEG Long Island has additional personnel, including tree and line crews, to repair damage and restore outages. More than 1,300 line workers, tree trimmers, surveyors and other utility personnel are onsite to address outages.
  • PSEG Long Island reminds customers that its crews are unable to work in bucket trucks to make repairs until the winds return to non-hazardous levels.
  • Crews are working to assess damage and make repairs. As we continue to assess the damage, restoration times will be refined.
  • Information about PSEG Long Island's restoration process is available at https://www.psegliny.com/outages/restorationprocess.
  • In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have adapted our storm and safety procedures to follow public health guidelines and industry best practices. We thank our customers for their patience as we operate under these unusual circumstances to safely restore power as quickly as possible.


Customer Safety:

  • Downed wires should always be considered 'live.' Stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and immediately call 911 to report downed wires.
  • Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Don't drive over - and don't stand near - downed power lines.
  • To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.

Stay connected:

  • Download the PSEG Long Island mobile app to report outages and receive information on restoration times, crew locations and more.
  • Report an outage and receive status updates by texting OUT to PSEGLI (773454). You can also report your outage through our app, website at www.psegliny.com/outages or with your voice using the Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant app on your smartphone.
  • To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075 or use our web chat feature at www.psegliny.com.
  • Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after the storm.
  • Visit PSEG Long Island's MyPower map for the latest in outage info, restoration times and crew locations across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://mypowermap.psegliny.com/.


# # #

PSEG Long Island
PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 25 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2020 16:32:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
