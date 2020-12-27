PSEG Long Island: Storm Update — Dec. 25, 2020 4:00PM

Heavy rain and strong winds brought down large trees, branches and wires across Long Island and the Rockaways

PSEG Long Island is reporting 99.8% of its approximately 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways currently have power.

As of 3:45 p.m., PSEG Long Island has restored power to more than 92% of the approximately 30,000 customers affected by the heavy rain and strong winds.

We expect to restore power to the majority of customers affected by the storm today.

'The weather system brought winds in excess of 50 mph in parts of Nassau County and in excess of 55 mph in parts of Suffolk County. Places such as Eatons Neck saw 76 mph overnight. I want to thank our employees for their commitment and for taking time away from their families to make sure our customers' power is restored safely and as quickly as possible,' said John O'Connell, vice president of Transmission & Distribution at PSEG Long Island. 'Losing power for any length of time is a hardship and with today being Christmas, we thank our customers for their patience.'

PSEG Long Island has more than 1,300 additional personnel, including tree and line crews, surveyors and other utility personnel onsite to address outages.

Information about PSEG Long Island's restoration process is available at https://www.psegliny.com/outages/restorationprocess.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have adapted our storm and safety procedures to follow public health guidelines and industry best practices. We thank our customers for their patience as we operate under these unusual circumstances to safely restore power as quickly as possible.



Customer Safety:

Downed wires should always be considered 'live.' Stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and immediately call 911 to report downed wires.

Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Don't drive over - and don't stand near - downed power lines.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.





Stay connected:



Download the PSEG Long Island mobile app to report outages and receive information on restoration times, crew locations and more.

Report an outage and receive status updates by texting OUT to PSEGLI (773454). You can also report your outage through our app, website at www.psegliny.com/outages or with your voice using the Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant app on your smartphone.

To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075 or use our web chat feature at www.psegliny.com.

Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after the storm.

Visit PSEG Long Island's MyPower map for the latest in outage info, restoration times and crew locations across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://mypowermap.psegliny.com/.



