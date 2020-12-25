PSEG Long Island: Storm Update — Dec. 25, 2020 6:00 a

Heavy rain and strong winds brought down large trees, branches and wires across Long Island and the Rockaways

PSEG Long Island is reporting 9,962 of its approximately 1.1 million customers across Long Island and the Rockaways are currently without service.

As of 5:30 a.m., PSEG Long Island has restored power to approximately 14,500 customers.

Electric service crews worked through the night and will continue to work to restore outages safely and as quickly as possible.

More than 1,300 line workers, tree trimmers, surveyors and other utility personnel are onsite to address outages. Due to the storm system affecting the eastern half of the country, we were unable to procure the ideal number of crews. This may lead to some customers' outages lasting into the weekend.

PSEG Long Island reminds customers that its crews are unable to work in bucket trucks to make repairs until the winds return to non-hazardous levels.

Crews are working to assess damage and make repairs. As we continue to assess the damage, restoration times will be refined.

PSEG Long Island has launched our new outage communications process. Customers contacting the Call Center early in the storm restoration will receive an 'Assessing Conditions' message, rather than an estimated time of restoration (ETR). This change will allow crews to assess storm impact before issuing ETRs, thereby increasing the accuracy of the ETR information being provided. For more information about this new process visit https://www.psegliny.com/outages/estimatedrestorationtimes.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have adapted our storm and safety procedures to follow public health guidelines and industry best practices. We thank our customers for their patience as we operate under these unusual circumstances to safely restore power as quickly as possible.



Customer Safety:

Downed wires should always be considered 'live.' Stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines and immediately call 911 to report downed wires.

Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Don't drive over - and don't stand near - downed power lines.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.





Stay connected:



Download the PSEG Long Island mobile app to report outages and receive information on restoration times, crew locations and more.

Report an outage and receive status updates by texting OUT to PSEGLI (773454). You can also report your outage through our app, website at www.psegliny.com/outages or with your voice using the Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant app on your smartphone.

To report an outage or downed wire call PSEG Long Island's 24-hour Electric Service number: 800-490-0075 or use our web chat feature at www.psegliny.com.

Follow PSEG Long Island on Facebook and Twitter to report an outage and for updates before, during and after the storm.

Visit PSEG Long Island's MyPower map for the latest in outage info, restoration times and crew locations across Long Island and the Rockaways at https://mypowermap.psegliny.com/.



# # #

PSEG Long Island

PSEG Long Island operates the Long Island Power Authority's transmission and distribution system under a long-term contract. PSEG Long Island is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a publicly traded diversified energy company.