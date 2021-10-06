Public Service Incorporated : An Energy Efficiency Day challenge

What is the one thing you can do to help in the fight against climate change? It's as easy as changing a light bulb.

This Energy Efficiency Day, I encourage everyone to consider what changes each of us can make to bring greater energy efficiency into our lives.

Take time with your families to look into your energy usage and habits. Make it a goal to make one change per month. No change is too small and every change can make a meaningful difference over time.

Interested in the changes PSE&G has helped make during the past year? In a very short time, we:

Launched 10 energy efficiency programs for customers;

Helped customers recycle more than 1,600 appliances;

Sold more than 275,000 LED light bulbs and 80,000 smart thermostats to help customers reduce their own energy use;

Began 500 projects with our commercial and industrial customers to help them save energy and money; and

Helped create meaningful career opportunities for more than 400 New Jersey residents through the launch of our Clean Energy Jobs Program.

But our success is more than just a list of statistics. Our program has been successful in generating even broader benefits for our customers and society.

One compelling example is the work we completed at two churches in Hudson County, New Jersey, through our Direct Install program. Our team helped improve lighting and installed cost-effective and energy-efficient equipment. The savings we are delivering to these churches can be reinvested into community support and development initiatives for years to come.

And just last week, we launched a program to provide enhanced incentives on qualified energy efficiency equipment for PSE&G electric and gas customers impacted by Tropical Storm Ida.

PSE&G has a range of programs tailored to meet the specific needs of every residential and business customer.

And our work has just started. I'm excited about the growth potential as we continue to develop our energy efficiency programs. They are fundamental to fulfilling PSEG's Powering Progress vision of a future in which people use less energy, and that energy is cleaner and delivered more reliably than ever.

