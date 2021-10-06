Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEG   US7445731067

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED

(PEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Service Incorporated : An Energy Efficiency Day challenge

10/06/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

What is the one thing you can do to help in the fight against climate change? It's as easy as changing a light bulb.

This Energy Efficiency Day, I encourage everyone to consider what changes each of us can make to bring greater energy efficiency into our lives.

Take time with your families to look into your energy usage and habits. Make it a goal to make one change per month. No change is too small and every change can make a meaningful difference over time.

Interested in the changes PSE&G has helped make during the past year? In a very short time, we:

  • Launched 10 energy efficiency programs for customers;
  • Helped customers recycle more than 1,600 appliances;
  • Sold more than 275,000 LED light bulbs and 80,000 smart thermostats to help customers reduce their own energy use;
  • Began 500 projects with our commercial and industrial customers to help them save energy and money; and
  • Helped create meaningful career opportunities for more than 400 New Jersey residents through the launch of our Clean Energy Jobs Program.

But our success is more than just a list of statistics. Our program has been successful in generating even broader benefits for our customers and society.

One compelling example is the work we completed at two churches in Hudson County, New Jersey, through our Direct Install program. Our team helped improve lighting and installed cost-effective and energy-efficient equipment. The savings we are delivering to these churches can be reinvested into community support and development initiatives for years to come.

And just last week, we launched a program to provide enhanced incentives on qualified energy efficiency equipment for PSE&G electric and gas customers impacted by Tropical Storm Ida.

PSE&G has a range of programs tailored to meet the specific needs of every residential and business customer.

And our work has just started. I'm excited about the growth potential as we continue to develop our energy efficiency programs. They are fundamental to fulfilling PSEG's Powering Progress vision of a future in which people use less energy, and that energy is cleaner and delivered more reliably than ever.

Share this:
Like this:
LikeLoading...

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 21:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
05:57pPUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : An Energy Efficiency Day challenge
PU
09:28aPUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : Barclays Adjusts Public Service Enterprise Group PT to $68 f..
MT
10/05INSIDER SELL : Public Service Enterprise Group
MT
10/05PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : 5 Ways to save energy in your yard
PU
10/01PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : The EV transition and grid reliability
PU
09/30WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Markets take a breather after the purge
09/30PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : Vertical Research Partners Upgrades Public Service Enterpris..
MT
09/30ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Barclays, Comcast, Netflix, S&P, Starbucks...
09/28PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : Helping New Jersey EV's charge up
PU
09/28PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : Mizuho Adjusts Public Service Enterprise Group's Price Targe..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 260 M - -
Net income 2021 1 788 M - -
Net Debt 2021 15 475 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
Yield 2021 3,36%
Capitalization 30 764 M 30 764 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,51x
EV / Sales 2022 5,05x
Nbr of Employees 12 788
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 60,85 $
Average target price 67,56 $
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Zeeshan Sheikh Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED4.37%30 764
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-3.10%45 794
NATIONAL GRID PLC5.25%44 928
SEMPRA-0.70%40 440
E.ON SE22.13%33 508
ENGIE-5.34%33 253