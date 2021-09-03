Log in
    PEG   US7445731067

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED

(PEG)
  Report
Public Service Incorporated : Brunswick Switching station impresses PSE&G interns

09/03/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
A group of PSE&G's summer interns working in the Electric Transmission & Distribution department, had an opportunity to see the final product that comes from the lessons they are learning in school - and in their summer assignments with PSE&G.

'The goal of this immersive experience was to help our interns understand and make the connection between paper drawings and an actual physical substation,' said Director Shirish Patel of P&C's Project and Engineering organization, who led the tour. 'They have already learned about the upfront aspects of the project lifecycle, including evaluation, planning, studies, design and engineering. Here they see the end product.'

Intern Max Perez, seconded Patel's comment. 'We learned a lot about the theoretical and numerical aspects of things like potential transformers and circuit breakers, but being able to see them in person and how each of them directly interact with the other parts of the station and beyond truly deepened my understanding of everything we were learning about and working on.'

Staff Engineer Breanna Bogan, who with Staff Engineer Brittany Holbrook assists Patel in administering the internship program, pointed out another benefit the visit provided. 'This gave the interns, who have been attending group events via Zoom, an opportunity to meet their fellow interns,' Bogan said. 'They enjoyed that aspect of the visit, too.'

Intern Jaclyn Snyder agreed with Bogan's take. 'Since the trip allowed me to meet all of the other interns in person for the first time, I felt more at ease when asking questions during the tour. I am even more excited to be spending the remainder of the summer working at PSE&G, and while I was on the fence if a job in utility is something I'd be interested, I now really hope I have the opportunity to work here.'

Intern Ryan Salvatore, who is studying electrical and computer engineering at Rutgers, called the site visit 'my favorite day of work at PSE&G so far because I was finally able to see a major station in person,' while Intern Paul Kondratowicz said the experience exceeded the expectations he had going in.

'The attention to detail in design, as well as the vast amount of important equipment was truly impressive. I have to say that my experience at the Brunswick Switching Station solidified my desire to work for PSE&G, and to be part of this incredible utility,' Kondratowicz said.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 18:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 110 M - -
Net income 2021 1 789 M - -
Net Debt 2021 15 478 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 32 701 M 32 701 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,77x
EV / Sales 2022 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 12 788
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 64,68 $
Average target price 67,72 $
Spread / Average Target 4,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Zeeshan Sheikh Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED10.94%32 701
NATIONAL GRID PLC9.13%47 216
SEMPRA4.86%42 998
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-13.73%41 663
ENGIE-3.43%34 661
E.ON SE22.95%34 468