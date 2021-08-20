Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEG   US7445731067

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED

(PEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Service Incorporated : Ensuring the best workplace experience through DEI

08/20/2021 | 02:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

What is PSEG doing to ensure that everyone has the best workplace experience? What is the most common misconception about diversity, equity and inclusion? Does DEI differ among generations? When it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion, there always is more to learn. We continue our series with Janeen Johnson, PSEG's enterprise DEI manager, to learn the answers to these questions and more.

What is PSEG doing to ensure that everyone has the best workplace experience?

Johnson: PSEG prides itself on creating an inclusive workplace environment where employees feel that they are a part of something bigger than themselves. We have 14 Employee Business Resource Groups at PSEG comprising union and nonunion employees. These groups drive culture change for our workforce and our diverse customer base through cultural engagement events, learning and professional development opportunities and community service. We also have a DEI Council comprising 25 committed DEI champions from all lines of business, representing all levels of employment. From an individual contributor to the president and COO, these champions meet monthly to learn about various social issues impacting our culturally and ethnically diverse workforce. Their goal? To identify ways to support our strong safety culture through building employee engagement and empathy toward one another.

What is an EBRG?

Johnson: EBRGs are groups of employees who voluntarily come together based on shared characteristics, life experiences and interests. These programs help enhance employee engagement and provide opportunities for networking, career development and community outreach. EBRGs also help to create a stronger company culture and provide an opportunity to build leadership and collaboration skills.

What do you think is the most common misconception about DEI, and how do you think it can be explained so people can move forward? Do you think that progress will be easy?

Johnson: One of the most common misconceptions is that if we do not belong to a diverse population, we are somehow wrong or irrelevant. Diversity does not mean 'everybody except white men.' Diversity means everybody. Every single form of the human experience. The white male experience needs to be represented, too, because it also is a form of the human experience and is diverse in its own way. Everybody deserves the opportunity to come to the table and talk about how we all bring our best, authentic selves to the work we do and the customers we serve.

How do different generations perceive a concept like DEI?

Johnson: One of the demographics we have not yet spoken about is age. Every generation has a different way of looking at life based on life experience. What generation you fall into does have an impact on how you feel about diversity. Because of historic discrimination practices, you cannot talk about life experience without talking about history. Different individuals have experienced the past at different levels of engagement and different levels of privilege.

College graduates entering the workforce today were in high school when the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015.

If we're looking at things through the lens of civil rights, millennials were children in 1992 when apartheid was finally ended in South Africa. For them, it's been the normal state of the world for there to be no prominent nation whose government formally segregates Black people and white people.

Many Gen-Xers came of age around the time that the Americans with Disabilities Act was passed by Congress in 1990, and it was the nation's first civil rights law that included people with both physical and mental disabilities.

Many baby boomers were of childbearing age when the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe vs. Wade decision was handed down, ruling that the Constitution protects a woman's liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction or the threat of harm to her well-being. Women exercising a legal right over their own bodies had never happened before 1973.

And our employees who are part of the Silent Generation may have been children when the court's historic Brown v. Board of Education ruling was handed down, banning racial segregation in public schools. For them, it's normal that Black and white children should share the same classroom and learn the same lessons - even though that had not happened before that 1955 decision. So if you're a new college graduate joining us at PSEG, you might look at the murder of George Floyd and say, 'We live in a country where a Black man was president. Why are so many police encounters still fatal for Black people? Have we learned nothing?' Meanwhile, a member of the Silent Generation might say, 'I can't believe that, in my lifetime, this country has gone from barely tolerating integrated classrooms to holding a police officer accountable for murdering a Black man.' Each statement is a valid reaction based on a person's life experience.

At PSEG, DEI means valuing our employees' generational diversity. We strive to respect and honor our older voices while providing equity to some of the younger voices, who may not be our leaders today, but whose perspectives are crucial as we evolve into the company they will lead tomorrow.

Check out our first Q&A with Janeen Johnson to learn more about how DEI are part of our core commitments at PSEG.

Share this:
Like this:
LikeLoading...

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 20 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2021 18:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
02:04pPUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : Ensuring the best workplace experience through DEI
PU
08/19PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : Environmental stewardship in action
PU
08/19PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Public Serv..
MT
08/16PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : Do you know how to identify PSE&G employees?
PU
08/13PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement..
AQ
08/13PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : RBC Raises Price Target on Public Service Enterpri..
MT
08/13PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on Public Service Ent..
MT
08/12PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : Enterprise Group to Sell Fossil Generating Portfol..
MT
08/12PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : PSEG to Sell Fossil Generating Portfolio to ArcLig..
MT
08/12PSEG : Agrees to Sell PSEG : Fossil Generating Portfolio to ArcLight Capital
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 206 M - -
Net income 2021 1 766 M - -
Net Debt 2021 15 569 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 3,17%
Capitalization 32 488 M 32 488 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,71x
EV / Sales 2022 5,15x
Nbr of Employees 12 788
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 64,26 $
Average target price 67,22 $
Spread / Average Target 4,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Zeeshan Sheikh Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED10.22%32 488
NATIONAL GRID PLC13.10%48 347
SEMPRA3.58%42 142
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-12.60%41 579
ENGIE-2.84%34 356
E.ON SE24.36%34 346