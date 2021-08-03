Public Service Incorporated : Q2 2021 PSEG Earnings Conference Call Presentation
08/03/2021 | 10:13am EDT
Public Service Enterprise Group
PSEG Earnings Conference Call
2nd Quarter 2021
August 3, 2021
2
3
PSEG
Q2 2021
Ralph Izzo
Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer
PSEG Q2 2021
Second Quarter Highlights
Net Loss of ($0.35) per share in Q2 2021 vs. Net Income of $0.89 per share in Q2 2020
Non-GAAPOperating Earnings* of $0.70 per share in Q2 2021 vs. $0.79 in Q2 2020
PSEG results on track for full-year 2021: non-GAAP Operating Earnings Guidance updated to raise bottom end of range by $0.05 per share, now $3.40 - $3.55 per share
PSE&G results reflect ongoing investment in electric and gas infrastructure
PSEG Power non-GAAP Operating Earnings* reflect expected decline in re-contracting and market impact
Operational Excellence
Nuclear operations achieved an average capacity factor of 92.1% for the first half of 2021
Disciplined Investment
Continuing rollout of nearly $2 billion of Clean Energy Future (CEF) approved programs in Energy Efficiency (EE), Energy Cloud (AMI) and Electric Vehicle charging infrastructure
PSE&G on track toinvest $2.7 billion in 2021 in T&D infrastructure upgrades and CEF
AMI=Automated Metering Infrastructure; T&D=Transmission & Distribution
5
*See Slides A and B for Items excluded from Net Income/(Loss) to reconcile to Operating Earnings (non-GAAP).
