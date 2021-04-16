Public Service Incorporated : Honoring National Lineworkers Appreciation Day

PSE&G LINEWORKERS and
ELECTRIC WORKERS are
Proud to be Powering Progress for New Jersey.
And PSE&G is proud of them.
On this National Lineworkers Appreciation Day, we wish to honor the
individuals who carry out this demanding work each and every day.
. . .
During these challenging and unprecedented
times, your extraordinary efforts to make sure
our customers have power when they need it
most are always appreciated.
Whether it's getting the lights back on after
a storm, strengthening the electric system,
or volunteering in so many of our New Jersey
communities, we know that, without your hard
work, dedication and bravery, we could not
uphold our promise to deliver safe, reliable
energy to our customers - every day.
