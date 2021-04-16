Log in
    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED

(PEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Service Incorporated : Honoring National Lineworkers Appreciation Day

04/16/2021 | 10:13am EDT
PSE&G LINEWORKERS and
ELECTRIC WORKERS are Proud to be Powering Progress for New Jersey.
And PSE&G is proud of them.

On this National Lineworkers Appreciation Day, we wish to honor the
individuals who carry out this demanding work each and every day.

. . .

During these challenging and unprecedented
times, your extraordinary efforts to make sure
our customers have power when they need it
most are always appreciated.

Whether it's getting the lights back on after
a storm, strengthening the electric system,
or volunteering in so many of our New Jersey
communities, we know that, without your hard
work, dedication and bravery, we could not
uphold our promise to deliver safe, reliable
energy to our customers - every day.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 14:12:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 229 M - -
Net income 2021 1 764 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,0x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 31 518 M 31 518 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,76x
EV / Sales 2022 4,79x
Nbr of Employees 12 788
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 63,94 $
Last Close Price 62,40 $
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 2,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Zeeshan Sheikh Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED7.03%31 518
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-6.01%44 940
NATIONAL GRID PLC3.83%43 940
SEMPRA ENERGY6.30%41 661
ENGIE-2.19%35 411
E.ON SE7.97%30 528
