Public Service Incorporated : PSE&G President David Daly Announces Retirement; Kim Hanemann to be Named President & COO of PSE&G, First Woman to Lead New Jersey's Largest Electric and Gas Utility (Form 8-K)

PSE&G President David Daly Announces Retirement;

Kim Hanemann to be Named President & COO of PSE&G,

First Woman to Lead New Jersey's Largest Electric and Gas Utility

(NEWARK, N.J. - May 24, 2021) Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) announced today that David M. Daly, president of Public Service Electric & Gas (PSE&G), will retire at the end of 2021 after 35 years of service.

Kim Hanemann, PSE&G's senior vice president and chief operating officer, will succeed Daly as president and COO, effective June 30, 2021. With her promotion, Hanemann will become the first woman to lead the state's largest electric and gas utility in its 118-year history.

'During his 35 years of dedicated service to PSEG, Dave has built a legacy of safety, reliability and unwavering commitment to our customers and employees in New Jersey and Long Island,' PSEG Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo said. 'Under his leadership, PSE&G has established itself as a national leader in the utility sector as the industry confronted the challenges of climate change and the global COVID-19 pandemic. Dave's successful oversight of PSE&G's Clean Energy Future proposals has set our company and its 2.4 million New Jersey customers on a path toward a more sustainable energy system.'

Daly was named president of PSE&G in October 2017. Previously, he also served as president and COO of PSEG Long Island, vice president for Asset Management and Centralized Services, and vice president of Energy Acquisition and Technology. He also held positions across operations and support services, including power plant operations, utility operations services, electric transmission planning and corporate strategy.

'I'm humbled to have spent 35 years of my career with PSEG,' Daly said. 'It's been an incredible journey to lead this utility during a time of such transformation and growth. I'm grateful to our employees, past and present, for contributing to PSE&G's success during this time. Our Clean Energy Future filing was an enormous accomplishment for PSE&G. It was one of my top priorities and, now that its settlement is complete, I can confidently hand off execution of these critical programs to Kim Hanemann and the team to deliver its success. I can think of no better person than Kim to lead PSE&G into the future.'

Daly has agreed to stay on in an executive advisory role until the end of 2021 to provide expert consultation in areas such as advocacy for transmission, energy efficiency and other strategic projects.

Hanemann first woman president in PSE&G history

Hanemann joined PSE&G as an associate engineer in 1986 and has held leadership positions in transmission, electric and gas field operations. She was named to her current role in 2019, where she is responsible for PSE&G's transmission, electric, gas and customer operations, as well as the