Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED

(PEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Service Incorporated : PSEG Applauds BPU's Decision to Extend Zero Emission Certificates (ZECs) for an Additional Three Years to New Jersey's Nuclear Plants

04/27/2021 | 11:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(NEWARK, N.J. - April 27, 2021) - Today, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) unanimously voted to extend the Zero Emission Certificates (ZECs) for New Jersey's three nuclear power plants, Hope Creek and Salem 1 and 2, for an additional three years.

In 2018, the New Jersey Legislature and Gov. Phil Murphy enacted legislation that established a Zero Emission Certificate program to preserve nuclear plants that provide more than 90% of the state's carbon-free electricity. In the state's Energy Master Plan and the Department of Environmental Protection's Global Warming Response Act 80x50 report, New Jersey indicated its intent to preserve its carbon-free nuclear generating resources into the 2050s to meet its 100% clean energy goals.

PSEG stated: 'We are pleased with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities' unanimous decision to extend the ZECs at the current rate to help support New Jersey's largest supply of carbon-free electricity. The BPU's actions today helped the environment, saved jobs and avoided higher energy costs. We appreciate the BPU's detailed review and consideration of PSEG Nuclear's ZEC applications.'

# # #

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a publicly traded diversified energy company with approximately 13,000 employees. Headquartered in Newark, N.J., PSEG's principal operating subsidiaries are: Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. PSEG is a Fortune 500 company included in the S&P 500 Index and has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 13 consecutive years (https://corporate.pseg.com)

Visit PSEG at:

www.pseg.com

PSEG on Facebook

PSEG on Twitter

PSEG on LinkedIn

PSEG Energize!

From time to time, PSEG, PSE&G and PSEG Power release important information via postings on their corporate Investor Relations website at https://investor.pseg.com. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to visit the Investor Relations website to review new postings. You can sign up for automatic email alerts regarding new postings at the bottom of the webpage at https://investor.pseg.com.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 27 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2021 15:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
11:38aPSEG  : Applauds BPU's Decision to Extend Zero Emission Certificates (ZECs) for ..
PR
11:35aPUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED  : PSEG Applauds BPU's Decision to Extend Zero Emiss..
PU
04/26CALL 811 : Dig Safely
PU
04/23PSEG  : Nuclear's Hope Creek Generating Station Commenced Planned Refueling and ..
PR
04/22PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
04/22PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED  : PSE&G's focus on sustainability, environmental st..
PU
04/21INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Eased Back with Sale of Public Serv..
MT
04/20PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED  : State/federal small business relief available
PU
04/20PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED  : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Public Service Enterprise ..
MT
04/20PSEG  : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend For Second Quarter Of 2021
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 241 M - -
Net income 2021 1 764 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,9x
Yield 2021 3,29%
Capitalization 31 397 M 31 397 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,74x
EV / Sales 2022 4,78x
Nbr of Employees 12 788
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 64,94 $
Last Close Price 62,16 $
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,47%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Zeeshan Sheikh Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED6.62%31 397
NATIONAL GRID PLC4.05%44 376
ELECTRICITé DE FRANCE-10.55%43 174
SEMPRA ENERGY7.58%41 316
ENGIE-0.19%36 474
E.ON SE10.64%31 578
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ