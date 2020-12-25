Public Service : PSE&G Storm Update – December 25, 2020 11 a
12/25/2020 | 12:29pm EST
Update:
Strong winds and hazardous gusts throughout PSE&G's service territory caused downed trees, branches and wires affecting, as of 11 a.m., approximately 12,000 of our 2.3 million customers.
PSE&G is assessing damage and anticipates that some outagescould last through late Saturday night. There could be small isolated outages - including new outages - that last into Sunday morning. Seeoutage mapfor updates. The restoration process is four steps: assessing damage, clearing roads, restoring emergency facilities (hospitals, fire stations, etc.), then restoring equipment serving large numbers of customers and, finally, restoring single outages.
PSE&G employees have forgone holiday vacations and are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore power to the customers without power, and has over 1,500 workers - linemen/women, technicians, contractors and tree crews dedicated to restoration.
PSE&G reminds customers that its crews are unable to work in bucket trucks to make repairs in high winds.
Crews are working to assess damage and make repairs. As we learn more about the extent of the damage, restoration times will be adjusted.
In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have adapted our storm and safety procedures to follow public health guidelines and industry best practices. We thank our customers for their patience as we operate under these unusual circumstances to safely restore power as quickly as possible.
As always, our goal is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We ask our customers for a fair amount of patience and want to assure everyone we will be there just as soon as it is safe.
Customer Safety:
Downed wires should always be considered 'live.' Stay at least 30 feet away from downed lines and immediately callPSE&G at1-800-436-PSEG (7734)or911to report downed wires.
Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed lines and electrical wires. Don't drive over - and don't stand near - downed wires.
Downed lines will be hard to see in the rain and can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.
The safety of PSE&G's customers and employees is the company's top priority. We ask that customersremain in their homes while crews are working nearby. If customers must speak with our crews, we ask that they practice responsible 'physical distancing' and remain at least 6 feet away to ensure the health of everyone involved. For more information about how PSE&G continues to live up to its commitments during the pandemic, please visithttps://nj.pseg.com/safetyandreliability/safetytips/coronavirus.
Stay connected with PSE&G:
The new PSE&G mobile app enables customers usingAppleorAndroiddevices to securely and easily manage their accounts when and where the customers want to be served.
Include PSE&G Customer Service 1-800-436-PSEG in your list of emergency phone numbers.
Go tooutagecenter.pseg.comto check the 'Outage Map,' which is updated every 15 minutes with PSE&G outage information, and to register for MyAlerts to receive text notifications.
If you experience 'no heat' or are having trouble with your heating appliance, please make an appointment by calling 1-800-350-PSEG (7734) or schedule online atnj.myaccount.pseg.com.
To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.
If you are on life-sustaining medical equipment, ensure that you alert PSE&G in advance and notify your local police and fire departments. For more information, visitwww.pseg.com/life.
PSE&G
Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G) is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, serving three-quarters of the state's population. PSE&G is the winner of the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a diversified energy company. PSEG has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 12 consecutive years.
