Public Service : PSE&G Storm Update – December 25, 2020 11 a

Update:

Strong winds and hazardous gusts throughout PSE&G's service territory caused downed trees, branches and wires affecting, as of 11 a.m., approximately 12,000 of our 2.3 million customers.

PSE&G is assessing damage and anticipates that some outages could last through late Saturday night. There could be small isolated outages - including new outages - that last into Sunday morning. See outage map for updates. The restoration process is four steps: assessing damage, clearing roads, restoring emergency facilities (hospitals, fire stations, etc.), then restoring equipment serving large numbers of customers and, finally, restoring single outages.

PSE&G employees have forgone holiday vacations and are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore power to the customers without power, and has over 1,500 workers - linemen/women, technicians, contractors and tree crews dedicated to restoration.

PSE&G reminds customers that its crews are unable to work in bucket trucks to make repairs in high winds.

Crews are working to assess damage and make repairs. As we learn more about the extent of the damage, restoration times will be adjusted.

In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have adapted our storm and safety procedures to follow public health guidelines and industry best practices. We thank our customers for their patience as we operate under these unusual circumstances to safely restore power as quickly as possible.