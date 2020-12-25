Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.

(PEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Public Service : PSE&G Storm Update – December 25, 2020 11 a

12/25/2020 | 12:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Update:

  • Strong winds and hazardous gusts throughout PSE&G's service territory caused downed trees, branches and wires affecting, as of 11 a.m., approximately 12,000 of our 2.3 million customers.
  • PSE&G is assessing damage and anticipates that some outagescould last through late Saturday night. There could be small isolated outages - including new outages - that last into Sunday morning. See outage mapfor updates. The restoration process is four steps: assessing damage, clearing roads, restoring emergency facilities (hospitals, fire stations, etc.), then restoring equipment serving large numbers of customers and, finally, restoring single outages.
  • PSE&G employees have forgone holiday vacations and are working safely and as quickly as possible to restore power to the customers without power, and has over 1,500 workers - linemen/women, technicians, contractors and tree crews dedicated to restoration.
  • PSE&G reminds customers that its crews are unable to work in bucket trucks to make repairs in high winds.
  • Crews are working to assess damage and make repairs. As we learn more about the extent of the damage, restoration times will be adjusted.
  • In response to the COVID-19 outbreak, we have adapted our storm and safety procedures to follow public health guidelines and industry best practices. We thank our customers for their patience as we operate under these unusual circumstances to safely restore power as quickly as possible.
  • As always, our goal is to restore power safely and as quickly as possible. We ask our customers for a fair amount of patience and want to assure everyone we will be there just as soon as it is safe.

Customer Safety:

  • Downed wires should always be considered 'live.' Stay at least 30 feet away from downed lines and immediately call PSE&G at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734)or 911to report downed wires.
  • Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed lines and electrical wires. Don't drive over - and don't stand near - downed wires.
  • Downed lines will be hard to see in the rain and can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.
  • The safety of PSE&G's customers and employees is the company's top priority. We ask that customersremain in their homes while crews are working nearby. If customers must speak with our crews, we ask that they practice responsible 'physical distancing' and remain at least 6 feet away to ensure the health of everyone involved. For more information about how PSE&G continues to live up to its commitments during the pandemic, please visit https://nj.pseg.com/safetyandreliability/safetytips/coronavirus.

Stay connected with PSE&G:

  • The new PSE&G mobile app enables customers using Appleor Androiddevices to securely and easily manage their accounts when and where the customers want to be served.
  • Include PSE&G Customer Service 1-800-436-PSEG in your list of emergency phone numbers.
  • Go to outagecenter.pseg.comto check the 'Outage Map,' which is updated every 15 minutes with PSE&G outage information, and to register for MyAlerts to receive text notifications.
  • You can report an outage by texting 'OUT' to 4PSEG (47734), or via Google Assistant or Alexa.
  • 'Like' PSEG on Facebookand follow PSEG on Twitter @PSEGdelivers.

Other important safety notes:

  • If you experience 'no heat' or are having trouble with your heating appliance, please make an appointment by calling 1-800-350-PSEG (7734) or schedule online at nj.myaccount.pseg.com.
  • To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.
  • If you are on life-sustaining medical equipment, ensure that you alert PSE&G in advance and notify your local police and fire departments. For more information, visit www.pseg.com/life.

###


PSE&G
Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G) is New Jersey's oldest and largest gas and electric delivery public utility, serving three-quarters of the state's population. PSE&G is the winner of the ReliabilityOne Award for superior electric system reliability. PSE&G is a subsidiary of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PSEG) (NYSE:PEG), a diversified energy company. PSEG has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index for North America for 12 consecutive years.

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 25 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2020 17:28:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
12:29pPUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Storm Update – December 25, 2020 11 a
PU
11:33aPSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update — Dec. 25, 2020 11:15 a
PU
06:13aPSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update — Dec. 25, 2020 6:00 a
PU
12/24PUBLIC SERVICE : Prepared for Christmas Rain and Wind St
PU
12/24PUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Prepared for Strong Christmas Eve St
PU
12/23PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
12/23PUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G Prepared for Strong Christmas Eve Storm
PU
12/23PUBLIC SERVICE : What's cooking this holiday? Savings!
PU
12/21PUBLIC SERVICE : PSEG, PSEG Foundation Make New $1.5M Holiday Donation to NJ, Lo..
PU
12/17PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update - Dec. 17, 2020 - 4 p.m.
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 143 M - -
Net income 2020 1 736 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16 678 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Yield 2020 3,43%
Capitalization 28 909 M 28 909 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,49x
EV / Sales 2021 4,36x
Nbr of Employees 12 992
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 62,94 $
Last Close Price 57,15 $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Zeeshan Sheikh Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-3.22%28 909
NEXTERA ENERGY23.85%146 891
ENEL S.P.A.16.95%102 439
IBERDROLA, S.A.24.95%85 639
ORSTED A/S72.64%81 846
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.69%65 993
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ