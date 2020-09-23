Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc.    PEG

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.

(PEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Service : PSE&G gains approval for landmark Clean Energy Future-Energy Efficiency Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 01:05pm EDT

New Jersey can leap frog from energy efficiency laggard to leader after state regulators approved the centerpiece of Public Service Electric and Gas Co.'s (PSE&G) landmark Clean Energy Future proposal.

The decision by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) clears the way for the state's largest utility to invest $1 billion in energy efficiency over the next three years. It's the largest commitment ever in New Jersey and is expected to deliver environmental benefits and reduce customer bills while creating jobs and boosting the state's economy. It's also a major step toward achieving Gov. Phil Murphy's clean energy vision, and propelling New Jersey's economic and environmental sustainability policies to a new level.

Today's decision will allow us to bring the benefits of energy efficiency to every customer and give them options to reduce their energy use, save money and shrink their carbon footprint. New Jersey now has the opportunity to be at the forefront of clean energy policy and be a role model for the nation.'

-PSEG Chairman, President and CEO Ralph Izzo said.

The program's energy-saving measures, which include rebates for energy-efficient appliances and equipment, are expected to deliver $1 billion in net customer savings, create 4,300 jobs and help New Jersey avoid 8 million metric tons of CO2 through 2050.

Moreover, the program can help New Jersey achieve the BPU's preliminary energy savings targets of 2.15% for electricity and 1.1% for gas within five years, and help lift New Jersey into the top five U.S. states for both electric and gas savings. That's an improvement from 34th place and 24th place respectively.

To help build a workforce with the skills needed to implement energy efficiency projects, PSE&G last month launched a job training program, and has partnered with community organizations and the state Department of Labor to recruit participants from urban centers. The goal is to prepare as many as 2,000 state residents for positions with contractors that will implement PSE&G's energy efficiency programs.

The initiative offers residential, commercial and industrial customers rebates and other financial incentives to purchase energy-efficient lighting, HVAC equipment and smart thermostats. Customers also are eligible for free or affordable energy audits and energy efficiency kits. It was designed to meet with special emphasis on the needs of low-income, multifamily and small business customers.

We are committed to ensuring that all of our customers and the communities we serve get an opportunity to share in the benefits of this program, including lower energy bills, new jobs and cleaner air.'

-PSE&G President Dave Daly

For more, see: Energy Efficiency Fact Sheet.

Share this:
Like this:
LikeLoading...

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 23 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 September 2020 17:04:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
01:05pPUBLIC SERVICE : PSE&G gains approval for landmark Clean Energy Future-Energy Ef..
PU
12:41pORSTED A/S : PSE&G's $1 bln New Jersey energy efficiency plan approved
RE
12:39pPSE&G : Gains Approval for Landmark Clean Energy Future-Energy Efficiency Progra..
PR
09/10SOLAR, NUCLEAR, OFFSHORE WIND : The keys to NJ's carbon-free future
PU
09/08PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/27PUBLIC SERVICE : Hurricane Laura Approaches Long Island
PU
08/20PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update – August 11, 2020 3:45 p.m.
PU
08/20PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update – August 10, 2020 5:15 p.m.
PU
08/20PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update – August 5, 2020 11:00 a.m.
PU
08/20PSEG LONG ISLAND : Storm Update – August 5, 2020 6:30 p.m.
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 230 M - -
Net income 2020 1 668 M - -
Net Debt 2020 16 747 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,0x
Yield 2020 3,74%
Capitalization 26 537 M 26 537 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,23x
EV / Sales 2021 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 12 992
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 59,75 $
Last Close Price 52,47 $
Spread / Highest target 29,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Zeeshan Sheikh Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.-11.14%26 537
NEXTERA ENERGY14.82%136 151
ENEL S.P.A.3.52%87 136
IBERDROLA, S.A.12.42%75 406
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.86%65 042
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.34%60 813
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group