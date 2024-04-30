Public Service Enterprise Group 80 Park Plaza Newark, NJ 07102 PSEG ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS $1.06 PER SHARE NET INCOME $1.31 PER SHARE NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS Reaffirms 2024 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Guidance of $3.60 - $3.70 Per Share (NEWARK, N.J. - April 30, 2024) Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) reported the following results for the first quarter of 2024: PSEG Consolidated (unaudited) First Quarter Comparative Results Income Diluted Earnings Per Share ($ millions, except per share amounts) 1Q 2024 1Q 2023 1Q 2024 1Q 2023 Net Income $532 $1,287 $1.06 $2.58 Reconciling Items 125 (592) 0.25 (1.19) Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $657 $695 $1.31 $1.39 Average Shares 500 500 See Attachments 7 and 8 for a complete list of items excluded from Net Income in the determination of non-GAAP Operating Earnings. "We are off to a solid start in 2024, with PSEG's first-quarter results consistent with our expectations to deliver full-year 2024 non-GAAP Operating Earnings guidance of $3.60 to $3.70 per share. As expected, continued rate base growth from investments focused on infrastructure replacement are being offset by higher investment-related expense that will build over the balance of 2024 as we await resolution of our pending distribution rate case later this year. In addition, the nuclear production tax credit went into effect on January 1, 2024, which is expected to provide our nuclear fleet with downside price protection through 2032. We also anticipate realizing most of the increase in PSEG Power's gross margin for 2024 during the second half of the year," said Ralph LaRossa, PSEG's chair, president and CEO. LaRossa added, "On the operations side, PSE&G met the challenge of quickly restoring service to tens of thousands of customers following a severe rain and windstorm early in the year and maintained reliable service through the wettest first quarter to occur in New Jersey 1

in the last decade. PSEG Nuclear also operated well during the quarter, posting a capacity factor of 96.8% and supplying New Jersey and the region with 8.2 TWh of reliable, carbon- free baseload energy. "We continue to execute on our long-term strategy to grow PSEG's non-GAAP Operating Earnings in the range of 5% to 7% annually through 2028 by investing in energy infrastructure to support greater electrification of transportation, homes and workplaces, while also reducing greenhouse gas emissions and helping customers lower their bills through our award-winning energy efficiency programs. "Our nuclear fleet continues to provide the business with the flexibility to fund its regulated investments, as it also pursues multiple growth paths such as thermal uprates, license extension, hydrogen pilots, and data center power sales, all of which would be incremental to our long-term, forecasted growth rate guidance. PSEG is also continuing to pursue competitive transmission opportunities in the PJM region, including opportunities to support New Jersey's offshore wind efforts by developing pre-build infrastructure. "PSEG will continue to prioritize a solid balance sheet, which enables us to fund our five- year regulated capital investment plan totaling $18 billion to $21 billion without the need to issue new equity or sell assets, and to consistently grow our annual shareholder dividend. PSEG recently declared its first quarter dividend of $0.60 per share, representing an indicative annualized increase of $0.12 per share for 2024." PSEG Results by Segment Public Service Electric and Gas First Quarter Comparative Results ($ millions, except per share amounts) 1Q 2024 1Q 2023 Net Income $488 $487 Net Income Per Share (EPS) $0.98 $0.98 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $488 $492 Non-GAAP Operating EPS $0.98 $0.99 PSE&G's first quarter results benefited from growth in investments with current rate recovery in Transmission, which were offset by higher depreciation and interest expense associated with Electric and Gas distribution investments awaiting rate recovery in our pending rate case, as well as higher O&M costs and the cessation of OPEB related credits, compared with the first quarter of 2023. PSE&G invested approximately $0.8 billion during the first quarter and is on track with its planned 2024 regulated capital investment program of approximately $3.4 billion, with a focus on infrastructure modernization and decarbonization initiatives. 2

A procedural scheduleis available that outlines the milestone dates in the pending PSE&G base electric and gas distribution rate case, which is expected to be resolved later in 2024. PSEG Power & Other First Quarter Comparative Results ($ millions, except per share amounts) 1Q 2024 1Q 2023 Net Income $44 $800 Net Income Per Share (EPS) $0.08 $1.60 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings $169 $203 Non-GAAP Operating EPS $0.33 $0.40 PSEG Power & Other results for the quarter primarily reflect the impact of the scheduled refueling outage at our 100%-owned Hope Creek nuclear plant, as well as higher taxes, the impact of which is timing that will reverse by year end. In addition, the quarter also reflected the positive impact of the federal nuclear production tax credit, effective January 1, 2024. We also anticipate realizing most of the increase in the 2024 gross margin over 2023's gross margin during the second half of the year based upon the shape of our underlying hedges. This will differ from 2023, when most of the step-up in the average hedged price was realized in the first quarter. ### PSEG will host a conference call to review its first quarter 2024 results, earnings guidance, and other matters with the financial community at 11:00 a.m. ET today. Please register to access this event by visiting:https://investor.pseg.com/investor-news-and-events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Management uses non-GAAP Operating Earnings in its internal analysis, and in communications with investors and analysts, as a consistent measure for comparing PSEG's financial performance to previous financial results. Non-GAAP Operating Earnings exclude the impact of gains (losses) associated with the Nuclear Decommissioning Trust (NDT), Mark- to-Market (MTM) accounting and other material infrequent items. See Attachments 7 and 8 for a complete list of items excluded from Net Income in the determination of non-GAAP Operating Earnings. The presentation of non-GAAP Operating Earnings is intended to complement and should not be considered an alternative to the presentation of Net Income, which is an indicator of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, non-GAAP Operating Earnings as presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Due to the forward-looking nature of non-GAAP Operating Earnings guidance, PSEG is unable to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because comparable GAAP measures are not reasonably accessible or reliable due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying measures that would be required for such reconciliation. Namely, we are not able to reliably project without unreasonable effort MTM and NDT gains (losses), for future periods due to market volatility. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and may have a material impact on our future GAAP results. Forward-Looking Statements Certain of the matters discussed in this report about our and our subsidiaries' future performance, including, without limitation, future revenues, earnings, strategies, prospects, consequences, and all other statements that are not purely historical constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "should," "hypothetical," "potential," "forecast," "project," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ are often presented with the forward-looking statements themselves. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.

Attachment 1 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Consolidating Statements of Operations (Unaudited, $ millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 OPERATING REVENUES OPERATING EXPENSES Energy Costs Operation and Maintenance Depreciation and Amortization Total Operating Expenses OPERATING INCOME Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments Net Other Income (Deductions) Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs) Interest Expense INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES Income Tax Expense NET INCOME Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b) PSEG $ 2,760 997 783 295 2,075 685 95 35 19 (205) 629 (97) $ 532 125 PSEG Power Eliminations PSE&G & Other(a) $ (445) $ 2,333 $ 872 (445) 928 514 - 465 318 - 257 38 (445) 1,650 870 - 683 2 - - 95 (1) 16 20 - 19 - 1 (138) (68) - 580 49 - (92) (5) $ - $ 488 $ 44 - - 125 OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP) $ 657 $ - $ 488 $ 169 Earnings Per Share NET INCOME $ 1.06 $ - $ 0.98 $ 0.08 Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income (b) 0.25 - - 0.25 OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP) $ 1.31 $ - $ 0.98 $ 0.33 Three Months ended March 31, 2023 OPERATING REVENUES OPERATING EXPENSES Energy Costs Operation and Maintenance Depreciation and Amortization Total Operating Expenses OPERATING INCOME Income from Equity Method Investments Net Gains (Losses) on Trust Investments Net Other Income (Deductions) Net Non-Operating Pension and OPEB Credits (Costs) Interest Expense INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES Income Tax Expense NET INCOME Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income(b) PSEG $ 3,755 1,082 743 282 2,107 1,648 1 46 42 28 (180) 1,585 (298) $ 1,287 (592) PSEG Power Eliminations PSE&G & Other(a) $ (565) $ 2,293 $ 2,027 (565) 984 663 - 460 283 - 244 38 (565) 1,688 984 - 605 1,043 - - 1 - - 46 (1) 21 22 - 28 - 1 (113) (68) - 541 1,044 - (54) (244) $ - $ 487 $ 800 - 5 (597) OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP) $ 695 $ - $ 492 $ 203 Earnings Per Share NET INCOME $ 2.58 $ - $ 0.98 $ 1.60 Reconciling Items Excluded from Net Income (b) (1.19) - 0.01 (1.20) OPERATING EARNINGS (non-GAAP) $ 1.39 $ - $ 0.99 $ 0.40 Includes activities at PSEG Power, PSEG Long Island, Energy Holdings, PSEG Services Corporation and the Parent. See Attachments 7 and 8 for details of items excluded from Net Income to compute Operating Earnings (non-GAAP).

Attachment 2 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Capitalization Schedule (Unaudited, $ millions) March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 DEBT Commercial Paper and Loans $ 525 $ 949 Long-Term Debt* 21,264 19,284 Total Debt 21,789 20,233 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common Stock 5,003 5,018 Treasury Stock (1,366) (1,379) Retained Earnings 12,250 12,017 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (169) (179) Total Stockholders' Equity 15,718 15,477 Total Capitalization $ 37,507 $ 35,710 *Includes current portion of Long-Term Debt

Attachment 3 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited, $ millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Income $ 532 $ 1,287 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Flows From Operating Activities 129 550 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 661 1,837 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (785) (714) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 1,249 (380) Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 1,125 743 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 99 511 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 1,224 $ 1,254

Attachment 4 Public Service Electric & Gas Company Retail Sales (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 Electric Sales Three Months Change vs. Sales (millions kWh) Ended 2023 Residential 3,089 5% Commercial & Industrial 6,542 1% Other 100 2% Total 9,731 3% Gas Sold and Transported Three Months Change vs. Sales (millions therms) Ended 2023 Firm Sales Residential Sales 657 6% Commercial & Industrial 446 7% Total Firm Sales 1,103 6% Non-Firm Sales* Commercial & Industrial 174 23% Total Non-Firm Sales 174 Total Sales 1,277 8% *Contract Service Gas rate included in non-firm sales Weather Data* Three Months Change vs. Ended 2023 Degree Days - Actual 2,110 9% Degree Days - Normal 2,557 *Winter weather as defined by heating degree days (HDD) to serve as a measure for the need for heating. For each day, HDD is calculated as HDD = 65°F - the average hourly daily temperature. The measures use data provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration based on readings from Newark Liberty International Airport. Comparisons to normal are based on twenty years of historic data.