PSEG posted solid operating and financial results for the third quarter. PSE&G invested approximately $1 billion in capital spending during the third quarter, bringing the year-to-date spend to $2.7 billion. For the full-year 2023, capital spend is expected to total $3.7 billion, slightly higher than our original plan of $3.5 billion and focused on our Clean Energy Future- Energy Efficiency and Infrastructure Advancement Programs. This work is helping our customers to save energy and lower their bills, upgrading the 'Last Mile' of our system, as well as adding new electric infrastructure due in part to an increase in electric vehicle penetration. These critical New Jersey energy investments support our rate base growth trajectory of 6% to 7.5% through 2027 - and our long-term,non-GAAP Operating Earnings growth rate of 5% to 7% over the same period.

We continue to execute on PSEG's improved business strategy. Earlier in October, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) approved a settlement to extend PSE&G's Gas System Modernization Program II (GSMP) through 2025 for approximately $900 million to replace 400 miles of cast iron and