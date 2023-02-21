Public Service : Q4 & FY 2022 PSEG Earnings Conference Call Presentation
02/21/2023 | 11:01am EST
Public Service Enterprise Group
Financial Results Presentation February 21, 2023
4th QUARTER & FY 2022 NYSE: PEG
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the matters discussed in this presentation about our and our subsidiaries' future performance, including, without limitation, future revenues, earnings, strategies, prospects, consequences and all other statements that are not purely historical constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such statements are based on management's beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management. When used herein, the words "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "believe," "expect," "plan," "should," "hypothetical," "potential," "forecast," "project," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ are often presented with the forward-looking statements themselves. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by us herein are discussed in filings we make with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. These factors include, but are not limited to:
any inability to successfully develop, obtain regulatory approval for, or construct transmission and distribution, and other generation projects;
the physical, financial and transition risks related to climate change, including risks relating to potentially increased legislative and regulatory burdens, changing customer preferences and lawsuits;
any equipment failures, accidents, critical operating technology or business system failures, severe weather events, acts of war, terrorism or other acts of violence, sabotage, physical attacks or security breaches, cyberattacks or other incidents that may impact our ability to provide safe and reliable service to our customers;
any inability to recover the carrying amount of our long-lived assets;
disruptions or cost increases in our supply chain, including labor shortages;
any inability to maintain sufficient liquidity or access sufficient capital on commercially reasonable terms;
the impact of cybersecurity attacks or intrusions or other disruptions to our information technology, operational or other systems;
a material shift away from natural gas toward increased electrification and a reduction in the use of natural gas;
the impact of the coronavirus pandemic;
failure to attract and retain a qualified workforce;
inflation, including increases in the costs of equipment, materials, fuel and labor;
the impact of our covenants in our debt instruments and credit agreements on our business;
adverse performance of our defined benefit plan trust funds and Nuclear Decommissioning Trust Fund and increases in funding requirements and pension costs;
fluctuations in wholesale power and natural gas markets, including the potential impacts on the economic viability of our generation units;
our ability to obtain adequate nuclear fuel supply;
changes in technology related to energy generation, distribution and consumption and changes in customer usage patterns;
third-partycredit risk relating to and purchase of nuclear fuel;
any inability to meet our commitments under forward sale obligations and Regional Transmission Organization rules;
reliance on transmission facilities to maintain adequate transmission capacity for our nuclear generation fleet;
the impact of changes in state and federal legislation and regulations on our business, including PSE&G's ability to recover costs and earn returns on authorized investments;
PSE&G's proposed investment programs may not be fully approved by regulators and its capital investment may be lower than planned;
our ability to advocate for and our receipt of appropriate regulatory guidance to ensure long-term support for our nuclear fleet;
adverse changes in and non-compliance with energy industry laws, policies, regulations and standards, including market structures and transmission planning and transmission returns;
risks associated with our ownership and operation of nuclear facilities, including increased nuclear fuel storage costs, regulatory risks, such as compliance with the Atomic Energy Act and trade control, environmental and other regulations, as well as financial, environmental and health and safety risks;
changes in federal and state environmental laws and regulations and enforcement;
delays in receipt of, or an inability to receive, necessary licenses and permits and siting approvals; and
changes in tax laws and regulations.
All of the forward-looking statements made in this presentation are qualified by these cautionary statements and we cannot assure you that the results or developments anticipated by management will be realized or even if realized, will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, us or our business, prospects, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements in making any investment decision. Forward-looking statements made in this presentation apply only as of the date of this presentation. While we may elect to update forward-looking statements from time to time, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, even in light of new information or future events, unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws.
The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are intended to qualify for the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
GAAP Disclaimer
PSEG presents Operating Earnings in addition to its Net Income/(Loss) reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). Operating Earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure that differs from Net Income/(Loss). Non-GAAP Operating Earnings exclude the impact of returns (losses) associated with the Nuclear Decommissioning Trust (NDT), Mark-to-Market (MTM) accounting and material one-time items. The last two slides in this presentation (Slides A and B) include a list of items excluded from Net Income/(Loss) to reconcile to non-GAAP Operating Earnings with a reference to those slides included on each of the slides where the non-GAAP information appears.
Management uses non-GAAP Operating Earnings in its internal analysis, and in communications with investors and analysts, as a consistent measure for comparing PSEG's financial performance to previous financial results. The presentation of non-GAAP Operating Earnings is intended to complement, and should not be considered an alternative to, the presentation of Net Income/(Loss), which is an indicator of financial performance determined in accordance with GAAP. In addition, non-GAAP Operating Earnings as presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Due to the forward-looking nature of non-GAAP Operating Earnings, PSEG is unable to reconcile this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure because comparable GAAP measures are not reasonably accessible or reliable due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying measures that would be required for such reconciliation. Namely, we are not able to reliably project without unreasonable effort MTM and NDT gains (losses), for future periods due to market volatility. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and may have a material impact on our future GAAP results.
From time to time, PSEG and PSE&G release important information via postings on their corporate Investor Relations website at https://investor.pseg.com. Investors and other interested parties are encouraged to visit the Investor Relations website to review new postings. You can sign up for automatic email alerts regarding new postings at the bottom of the webpage at https://investor.pseg.comor by navigating to the Email Alerts webpage here.
PSEG 2022 Highlights
Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Net Income of $1.58 per share in Q4; Net Income of $2.06 per share in FY 2022
Non-GAAPOperating Earnings* of $0.64 per share in Q4; non-GAAP Operating Earnings* of $3.47 per share in FY 2022
PSE&G full year Net Income results up 8.2% driven by rate base growth
CFIO full year non-GAAP Operating Earnings* reflect impact of Fossil sale and continued cost control
Operational Excellence
PSE&G ranked first in customer satisfaction in the East among large utilities for both Electric and Gas Utility Residential Customer Satisfaction Studies according to the J.D. Power 2022 Studies
Nuclear capacity factor improved to 92.2% for full year 2022
Disciplined Investment
PSE&G invested over $3 billion in T&D infrastructure aligned with New Jersey's clean energy goals
PSE&G planned capital spending for 2023 of over $3.4 billion, the highest in the company's history
CFIO - includes the remaining business activities of our nuclear generating fleet, investments in regional offshore wind, gas operations, PSEG Long Island operating contracts and other investments including
Kalaeloa, as well as parent financing costs.
PSEG 2022 Year in Review
Operational Excellence
PSE&G awarded EEI's 2022 Edison Award
PA Consulting named PSE&G the most reliable electric utility in the Mid-Atlantic Metropolitan Service Area for the 21st year in a row
PSE&G achieved top quartile results for overall customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2022 Residential Electric and Gas (ranked #1 in the East among large utilities for both) and Business Electric and Gas customer satisfaction studies
Disciplined Investment
Increased shareholder dividend $0.12 per share
Completed $500M share repurchase
$511 million Infrastructure Advancement Program approved by the BPU targets improving reliability of the "last mile" of our electric distribution system
Financial Strength
Conservation Incentive Program minimizes variations on electric and gas revenues, supporting the rollout of our award winning energy efficiency programs
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 establishes a decade-long commitment to the preservation of existing nuclear generation through the creation of a production tax credit
BPU approved pension accounting settlement that helps reduce volatility in PSE&G's earnings and customer rates
Environmental, Social and Governance
MSCI raised PSEG's corporate ESG rating to AAA
PSEG named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for 15th year in a row
