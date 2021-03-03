Public Service : PSE&G Encourages Eligible Customers to Apply For Assistance In Paying Utility Bills

Para leer este artículo en español, haga clic aquí

During these times of hardship, PSE&G reminds its customers that energy assistance is available to households that meet certain income guidelines and other eligibility requirements. Customers can apply for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) until June 30, 2021. The State of New Jersey Department of Community Affairs administers the LIHEAP program through county-based state designated agencies.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has released $900 million dollars in LIHEAP crisis funding appropriated in the CARES Act.

The federally-funded LIHEAP program assists financially constrained New Jersey customers with heating and medically-necessary cooling costs. In addition, as of March 16, 2021, LIHEAP gas or electric heating customers behind on their PSE&G bills can apply for emergency LIHEAP funding if they qualify.

'There are several annual programs available to assist those who struggle to pay their utility bills. In particular, we encourage low income families to get help by applying for LIHEAP,' said Fred Daum, executive director, Customer Operations for PSE&G. 'Under LIHEAP, those who qualify may receive an average of $300 toward their heating bills and $200 toward medically-necessary cooling costs.'

Qualifications for LIHEAP benefits are based on last month's household gross income, household size and primary heating source. You may qualify if you own a house or if heating costs are included in your monthly rent. To be eligible for LIHEAP benefits, the applicant's household gross income must meet the monthly income limits listed below, and recipients must re-apply each year. For example, a family of four with an income of $4,367 or less per month may be eligible and should apply.

LIHEAP general information

The application options are listed below:

Apply online here or

Download an application to submit to your County Agency by mail, fax, or email with all required documentation, or

Pick up one at any of the 16 publicly accessible PSE&G customer service centers.

How to contact us with questions

If you have questions about LIHEAP, call 1-800-510-3102. If you have questions about PSE&G bill payment or need a payment plan call 1-800-357-2262.

