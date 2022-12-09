Ralph Izzo Wins 2022 Platts Global Energy Lifetime Achievement Award

Award Highlights Izzo's Visionary Industry Leadership

NEWARK, N.J., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralph Izzo, executive chair of the board of directors for PSEG, has received the lifetime achievement award at the annual Platts Global Energy Awards. The award recognizes Izzo's lasting influence in the energy industry, leadership in the fight to curb climate change and efforts to champion diversity, equity and inclusion.

"Ralph Izzo is a visionary leader who has led the transformation of a 119-year-old utility company," said Ralph LaRossa, CEO of PSEG. "As one of the first corporate leaders to recognize and speak out about the threat posed by climate change, Ralph has advocated for policies to address the threat since 2009, at the state and national level. He helped shape New Jersey's clean energy plan, and its continued investment in renewable energy, nuclear power and strengthening our infrastructure."

As part of a previously announced planned leadership succession process, Ralph Izzo will retire from the company on December 31, 2022.

Often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry," the Platts Global Energy Awards recognizes corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and exemplary performance in 19 categories.

Read more about the event from S&P Global: Energy Companies from Europe, North America and Asia Won Honors at S&P Global Commodity Insights' 24th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards.

About PSEG

Public Service Enterprise Group (PSEG) (NYSE: PEG) is a predominantly regulated infrastructure company focused on a clean energy future. Guided by its Powering Progress vision, PSEG aims to power a future where people use less energy, and it's cleaner, safer and delivered more reliably than ever. PSEG's commitment to ESG and sustainability is demonstrated in our net-zero 2030 climate vision and participation in the U.N. Race to Zero, as well as our inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index, the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index and the list of America's most JUST Companies. PSEG's businesses include Public Service Electric and Gas Co. (PSE&G), PSEG Power and PSEG Long Island. (https://corporate.pseg.com).

About S&P Global Commodity Insights

At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodity markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value. We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating commodity markets, our coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture, shipping and energy transition. Platts® products and services, including the most signiﬁcant benchmark price assessments in the physical commodity markets, are offered through S&P Global Commodity Insights. S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global. S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workﬂow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights.

