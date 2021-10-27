Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PEG   US7445731067

PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED

(PEG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

“Caulk Out the Cold” and help your home stand up to winter

10/27/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

With the winter heating season just around the corner there's no better time to shore up your home's defenses against frigid temperatures and unnecessarily high energy bills.

Every poorly sealed window, door and outer wall in a home is an opportunity for heat to escape and cold air to rush in. As part of its ongoing effort to help customers use less energy and lower bills, PSE&G has partnered with home improvement expert Danny Lipford on a "Caulk Out the Cold'' public service campaign to highlight the benefits that simple, do-it-yourself home improvements can deliver.

In a video produced for the campaign, Lipford explains how low-cost, energy-efficiency upgrades like caulking gaps in window and door frames and adding insulation can help reduce heating and cooling costs.

About 30% of the energy used in an average U.S. home goes to heating and cooling, and that doesn't include water heating, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Around the world, energy demand for cooling has more than tripled since 1990, making it the fastest-growing end use in buildings, according to the International Energy Agency. So taking steps to seal up your home can be a powerful weapon in the battle against climate change.

And while being more energy efficient at home may not capture the public's imagination the way solar panels or giant wind turbines do, in practical terms it is every bit as effective in the battle against global warming. The average U.S. homeowner can save 15% on heating and cooling costs by air sealing their home, and adding insulation in attics, floors and over crawl spaces, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In New Jersey, the average savings is as high as 17%.

Caulking and adding insulation also can make a home more comfortable, reduce outside noise levels and improve the value of a home. Nine out of 10 U.S. homes are under-insulated, offering vast, cost-effective opportunities to improve energy efficiency and comfort.

PSE&G's decade-long effort to help electric and gas customers lower their energy consumption and costs entered a new phase this year with the launch of 10 programs to help residential and business customers take advantage of energy-saving opportunities. It's a three-year, $1 billion commitment toward energy efficiency investments, the largest ever in New Jersey, that will help lower the state's carbon emissions and lift its environmental sustainability policies to a new level.

PSE&G's Clean Energy Future program also includes investments to provide electric customers with smart meters and to develop electric vehicle charging infrastructure in New Jersey. These initiatives are designed to lower energy costs, reduce air pollution, create jobs and help make New Jersey a leader in clean energy.

Remember, the cheapest energy is the energy you never use.

For more winter energy saving tips, visit: https://nj.pseg.com/saveenergyandmoney/energysavingpage/winterenergytips

To help make your home more energy efficient, visit: https://homeenergy.pseg.com/

Share this:
Like this:
LikeLoading...

Disclaimer

PSEG - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 15:07:19 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
11:08a“Caulk Out the Cold” and help your home stand up to winter
PU
10/25GREEN GRILLING : barbecue more sustainably
PU
10/21PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : PSE&G brings hope to people struggling to get back on track
PU
10/19PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : A gift given. A gift returned.
PU
10/19PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Public Service Enterp..
MT
10/15PSEG : Joins UN 'Race to Zero' Initiative, Commits to Setting Science-Based Emissions Redu..
PR
10/13PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : Goldman Sachs Adjusts Public Service Enterprise Group's Pric..
MT
10/06PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : An Energy Efficiency Day challenge
PU
10/06PUBLIC SERVICE INCORPORATED : Barclays Adjusts Public Service Enterprise Group PT to $68 f..
MT
10/05INSIDER SELL : Public Service Enterprise Group
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 268 M - -
Net income 2021 1 779 M - -
Net Debt 2021 14 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 3,16%
Capitalization 32 665 M 32 665 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,63x
EV / Sales 2022 5,27x
Nbr of Employees 12 788
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 64,61 $
Average target price 67,72 $
Spread / Average Target 4,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ralph Izzo Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel J. Cregg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Zeeshan Sheikh Senior VP, Chief Information & Digital Officer
Ralph A. LaRossa Chief Operating Officer
Shirley Ann Jackson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INCORPORATED10.82%32 665
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE1.59%47 950
NATIONAL GRID PLC6.68%46 007
SEMPRA2.32%41 973
ENGIE-2.62%34 163
E.ON SE20.54%33 030