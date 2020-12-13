Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Storage    PSA

PUBLIC STORAGE

(PSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Elliott Management Has Significant Stake in Public Storage, Sources Say -- Update

12/13/2020 | 03:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Cara Lombardo

Elliott Management Corp. has built a significant stake in Public Storage and privately nominated six directors to the self-storage giant's board, according to people familiar with the matter.

Representatives of Elliott and Public Storage, which has a market value of $38 billion, have had multiple discussions in recent weeks about changes that could be made at the company, the people said.

It couldn't be learned exactly what Elliott is pushing for Public Storage's management to do to boost its stock price, which has stumbled in the past few years after a decadeslong march upward. The company's shares are up around 3% this year, compared with a roughly 13% rise in the S&P 500.

Public Storage, recognizable by its bright orange logo, is a Glendale, Calif., real-estate investment trust that specializes in developing, owning and operating self-storage units. Founded in 1972, it was one of the earliest major self-storage companies but has been under pressure as competition from the likes of Extra Space Storage Inc. and CubeSmart heats up.

Elliott submitted its nominations to Public Storage within the past few weeks, ahead of the Dec. 12 close of the four-week window to do so, the people said. Elliott's six nominations account for a minority of Public Storage's 13-person board.

Elliott, which has about $41 billion under management and is one of the most feared activist hedge funds, has shied away from proxy fights in recent years after bruising public clashes with companies including Arconic Inc. and Athenahealth Inc. It has been conducting more activist campaigns behind the scenes and, in the rare cases it chooses to nominate directors, has tended to do so privately.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-13-20 1530ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.16% 30046.37 Delayed Quote.5.12%
NASDAQ 100 -0.21% 12375.410037 Delayed Quote.41.71%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.23% 12377.872143 Delayed Quote.38.26%
PUBLIC STORAGE 1.61% 220.06 Delayed Quote.1.70%
S&P 500 -0.13% 3663.46 Delayed Quote.13.39%
All news about PUBLIC STORAGE
03:31pElliott Management Has Significant Stake in Public Storage, Sources Say -- Up..
DJ
12/09Public Storage Closes First Phase of Newly Built 'Beyond Self Storage' Portfo..
MT
12/09PUBLIC STORAGE : Accelerates Growth with High-Quality Portfolio Acquisition
BU
12/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target on Public Storage to $221 From $203, Keep..
MT
12/07INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Public Storage Makes Tax Sale Interrupting 90-Day Bu..
MT
11/13PUBLIC STORAGE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modificati..
AQ
11/11PUBLIC STORAGE : Correction to Public Storage Earnings on Nov. 4
DJ
11/09PUBLIC STORAGE : Announces Pricing of 3.900% Cumulative Preferred Shares of Bene..
BU
11/04Public Storage Q3 FFO Slips Year-on-Year While Revenue Edges Higher
MT
11/04PUBLIC STORAGE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 879 M - -
Net income 2020 1 166 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 273 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 33,1x
Yield 2020 3,64%
Capitalization 38 471 M 38 471 M -
EV / Sales 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales 2021 14,7x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart PUBLIC STORAGE
Duration : Period :
Public Storage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC STORAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 227,83 $
Last Close Price 220,06 $
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Joseph D. Russell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
H. Thomas Boyle Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bradley Wayne Hughes Chairman-Emeritus
Daniel C. Staton Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC STORAGE1.70%38 471
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.4.53%14 268
CUBESMART4.54%6 426
LIFE STORAGE, INC.3.81%5 548
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC-9.17%2 517
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST2.08%2 374
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ