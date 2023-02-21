Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Public Storage
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSA   US74460D1090

PUBLIC STORAGE

(PSA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-21 pm EST
298.90 USD   -0.04%
04:42pCorrection: Earnings Flash (PSA) PUBLIC STORAGE Reports Q4 Revenue $1.09B
MT
04:40pPublic Storage Q4 Core FFO, Revenue Increase
MT
04:35pPublic Storage 4Q Profit Declines
DJ
Public Storage 4Q Profit Declines

02/21/2023 | 04:35pm EST
By Kathryn Hardison


Public Storage reported a decline in fourth-quarter profit despite logging higher revenue.

The real estate investment trust focused on self-storage facilities reported net income allocable to Public Storage shareholders of $412.4 million, compared with $619.7 million the year prior. Per-share earnings were $2.06, down from $3.17.

Public Storage said the decline in income was primarily due to a $177.2 million hit from foreign exchange impacts and due to the sale of its equity investment in PS Business Parks Inc.

Revenue was $818.9 million, up from $724.5 million. Analysts expected $1.08 billion.

During the quarter, the company said it acquired 30 self-storage facilities with 1.6 million net rentable square feet for $228.6 million.


Write to Kathryn Hardison at kathryn.hardison@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-21-23 1634ET

