    PSA   US74460D1090

PUBLIC STORAGE

(PSA)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-01-25 pm EST
292.29 USD   -0.52%
05:20pPublic Storage Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends
BU
01/13The calm spell can be taken advantage of to put on new positions
MS
01/10North American Morning Briefing: More Hawkish Fed -2-
DJ
Public Storage Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends

01/25/2023 | 05:20pm EST
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today the tax treatment of the Company’s 2022 dividends. For the tax year ended December 31, 2022, distributions for the PSA common stock and all the various series of preferred stock were classified as follows:

2022

1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

8/4/2022
Special

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Ordinary Dividends

   29.6070%

   29.6070%

   39.6574%

    0.0000%

100.0000%

Capital Gain Distributions

   70.3930%

   70.3930%

   60.3426%

100.0000%

    0.0000%

 

Total

100.0000%

100.0000%

100.0000%

100.0000%

100.0000%

The ordinary dividends are not “qualified dividend income.” For shareholders other than corporations, the ordinary dividends are “qualified REIT dividends” in determining qualified business income.

The company designated the capital gain distributions in accordance with IRS rules.

The percentage of the long-term capital gain that constitutes unrecaptured section 1250 gain is 10.0915%.

Corporate shareholders subject to IRC §291 should treat 20% of the unrecaptured section 1250 gain as ordinary income.

All of the capital gain is Section 897 capital gain for foreign shareholders.

This release is based on the preliminary results of work on the Company’s tax filings and is subject to correction or adjustment when the filings are completed. The Company is releasing information at this time to aid those required to distribute Forms 1099 on the Company’s distributions. No material change in the classification is expected.

If you have questions, please consult your tax advisor for further guidance.

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,836 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 202 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self-Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 259 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 14 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard® brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.


© Business Wire 2023
05:20pPublic Storage Announces Tax Treatment of 2022 Dividends
BU
01/10North American Morning Briefing: More Hawkish Fed -2-
DJ
01/09Raymond James Downgrades Public Storage to Market Perform From Outperform
MT
01/04Sector Update: Financial Stocks Fade Slightly but Finish with Large Gains
MT
01/04Sector Update: Financial
MT
01/03Public Storage : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
01/03Public Storage Adds Chief Investment Officer Role to CFO Tom Boyle
MT
01/03Tom Boyle, Public Storage Chief Financial Officer, to Also Serve as Chief Investment Of..
BU
01/03Public Storage Appoints Tom Boyle as Chief Investment Officer
CI
2022Insider Buy: Public Storage
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 130 M - -
Net income 2022 4 244 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5 932 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 7,20%
Capitalization 51 604 M 51 604 M -
EV / Sales 2022 13,9x
EV / Sales 2023 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 86,4%
