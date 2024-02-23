Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today that on February 23, 2024, our Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly common dividend of $3.00 per common share. The Board also declared dividends with respect to our various series of preferred shares. All the dividends are payable on March 28, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2024.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard® brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

