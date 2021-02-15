Public Storage : Environmental Impact Award 2020

THROUGH PURSUIT OF SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS WITH PRATT INDUSTRIES,

IN 2020, PUBLIC STORAGE'S USE OF PACKAGING MADE FROM PRATT INDUSTRIES' 100% RECYCLED PAPER HAS RESULTED IN THE FOLLOWING:

PUBLIC STORAGE HAS ACTIVELY SOUGHT ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY PRACTICES IN THEIR BUSINESS OPERATIONS.

FOR EVERY TON OF RECYCLED PAPER USED:

17

Trees are savedSavings numbers are based on Industry Averages for Manufacturing Processes compared to Recycled Fiber Papermaking processes. Results are not for any specific mill.

4,000

3.3

7,000

Kilowatt hours of power are saved Cubic yards of waste from landfills Gallons of water are saved

SOURCE: The main studies used for the calculation are from the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency.

1

Ton of CO2 is kept from the atmosphere

