Public Storage : Environmental Impact Award 2020
ENVIRONMENTAL
2020 IMPACT AWARD
THROUGH PURSUIT OF SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS WITH PRATT INDUSTRIES,
PUBLIC STORAGE HAS ACTIVELY SOUGHT ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY PRACTICES IN THEIR BUSINESS OPERATIONS.
IN 2020, PUBLIC STORAGE'S USE OF PACKAGING MADE FROM PRATT INDUSTRIES' 100% RECYCLED PAPER HAS RESULTED IN THE FOLLOWING:
15,409,800
37,424
2,201
GALLONS OF WATER SAVED TREES SAVED
TONS OF CO 2 PREVENTED
8,805,600
7,265
KILOWATT HOURS OF POWER SAVED
CUBIC YARDS DIVERTED
FROM LANDFILL
FOR EVERY TON OF RECYCLED PAPER USED:
17
Trees are saved Savings numbers are based on Industry Averages for Manufacturing Processes compared to Recycled Fiber Papermaking processes. Results are not for any specific mill.
4,000
3.3
7,000
Kilowatt hours of power are saved Cubic yards of waste from landfills Gallons of water are saved
SOURCE: The main studies used for the calculation are from the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency.
1
Ton of CO 2 is kept from the atmosphere
www.PrattIndustries.com
Disclaimer
Public Storage published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 22:20:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC STORAGE
Sales 2020
2 850 M
-
-
Net income 2020
1 158 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
4 274 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
35,1x
Yield 2020
3,45%
Capitalization
40 534 M
40 534 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
15,7x
EV / Sales 2021
15,5x
Nbr of Employees
5 900
Free-Float
86,7%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC STORAGE
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
15
Average target price
235,58 $
Last Close Price
231,86 $
Spread / Highest target
16,4%
Spread / Average Target
1,61%
Spread / Lowest Target
-14,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.