Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Storage    PSA

PUBLIC STORAGE

(PSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Storage : Environmental Impact Award 2020

02/15/2021 | 05:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENVIRONMENTAL

2020 IMPACT AWARD

THROUGH PURSUIT OF SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS WITH PRATT INDUSTRIES,

PUBLIC STORAGE HAS ACTIVELY SOUGHT ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY PRACTICES IN THEIR BUSINESS OPERATIONS.

IN 2020, PUBLIC STORAGE'S USE OF PACKAGING MADE FROM PRATT INDUSTRIES' 100% RECYCLED PAPER HAS RESULTED IN THE FOLLOWING:

15,409,800

37,424

2,201

GALLONS OF WATER SAVEDTREES SAVED

TONS OF CO2 PREVENTED

8,805,600

7,265

KILOWATT HOURS OF POWER SAVED

CUBIC YARDS DIVERTED

FROM LANDFILL

FOR EVERY TON OF RECYCLED PAPER USED:

17

Trees are savedSavings numbers are based on Industry Averages for Manufacturing Processes compared to Recycled Fiber Papermaking processes. Results are not for any specific mill.

4,000

3.3

7,000

Kilowatt hours of power are saved Cubic yards of waste from landfills Gallons of water are saved

SOURCE: The main studies used for the calculation are from the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency.

1

Ton of CO2 is kept from the atmosphere

www.PrattIndustries.com

Disclaimer

Public Storage published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2021 22:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PUBLIC STORAGE
11:21aPUBLIC STORAGE : Environmental Impact Award 2020
PU
02/04PUBLIC STORAGE : Raymond James Upgrades Public Storage to Market Perform From Un..
MT
02/03PUBLIC STORAGE : to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results and Host Quarte..
BU
01/28PUBLIC STORAGE : BMO Capital Upgrades Public Storage to Market Perform From Unde..
MT
01/22PUBLIC STORAGE : Truist Upgrades Public Storage to Buy From Hold, Adjusts Price ..
MT
01/19PUBLIC STORAGE : Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends
BU
01/19PUBLIC STORAGE : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
01/19PUBLIC STORAGE : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
01/14PUBLIC STORAGE : Prices Public Offering of $500 Million Senior Notes Due 2026
MT
01/14PUBLIC STORAGE : Prices Public Offering of Senior Notes
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 850 M - -
Net income 2020 1 158 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,1x
Yield 2020 3,45%
Capitalization 40 534 M 40 534 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales 2021 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart PUBLIC STORAGE
Duration : Period :
Public Storage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC STORAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 235,58 $
Last Close Price 231,86 $
Spread / Highest target 16,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,61%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph D. Russell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
H. Thomas Boyle Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
Natalia N. Johnson SVP, Chief Human Resource & Administrative Officer
Avedick Baruyr Poladian Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC STORAGE0.40%40 534
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.0.88%15 353
CUBESMART6.72%7 004
LIFE STORAGE, INC.3.30%5 981
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC1.82%2 719
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST4.77%2 611
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ