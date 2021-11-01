Public Storage Raises 2021 Outlook

By Robert Barba

Public Storage raised its outlook for the year after a better-than-expected third quarter.

The self-storage company reported it is expecting same-store revenue growth of 9.5% to 10.5%. That compares with previous guidance of 7% to 8.5%.

It expects same-store expenses to be flat to up 0.5%. It had previously set a range of flat to up 1%.

It also expects core funds from operations to be between $12.50 and $12.80. It had previously set a range of $11.90 to $12.30.

