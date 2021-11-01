Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Public Storage
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PSA   US74460D1090

PUBLIC STORAGE

(PSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/01 04:26:15 pm
334.505 USD   +0.70%
05:13pPublic Storage Q3 Gains, FY21 Guidance Top Street Views; Buys All Storage Portfolio for $1.5 Billion; Names COO
MT
05:06pPublic Storage Raises 2021 Outlook
DJ
04:42pPublic Storage Beats 3Q Expectations
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Storage Raises 2021 Outlook

11/01/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Robert Barba

Public Storage raised its outlook for the year after a better-than-expected third quarter.

The self-storage company reported it is expecting same-store revenue growth of 9.5% to 10.5%. That compares with previous guidance of 7% to 8.5%.

It expects same-store expenses to be flat to up 0.5%. It had previously set a range of flat to up 1%.

It also expects core funds from operations to be between $12.50 and $12.80. It had previously set a range of $11.90 to $12.30.

Write to Robert Barba at robert.barba@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-01-21 1705ET

All news about PUBLIC STORAGE
05:13pPublic Storage Q3 Gains, FY21 Guidance Top Street Views; Buys All Storage Portfolio for..
MT
05:06pPublic Storage Raises 2021 Outlook
DJ
04:42pPublic Storage Beats 3Q Expectations
DJ
04:36pPublic Storage buys 56 self-storage properties for $1.5 bln
RE
04:29pPUBLIC STORAGE : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:24pPUBLIC STORAGE Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
04:19pPublic Storage Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 -..
PU
04:12pPublic Storage Enhances Portfolio Coverage, Quality, and Growth with All Storage Acquis..
BU
04:10pPublic Storage Announces Hiring of David Lee as Chief Operating Officer
BU
04:08pEarnings Flash (PSA) PUBLIC STORAGE Reports Q3 Revenue $716.1M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLIC STORAGE
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 303 M - -
Net income 2021 1 475 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 430 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,5x
Yield 2021 2,41%
Capitalization 58 207 M 58 207 M -
EV / Sales 2021 19,9x
EV / Sales 2022 18,9x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart PUBLIC STORAGE
Duration : Period :
Public Storage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC STORAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 332,18 $
Average target price 337,40 $
Spread / Average Target 1,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph D. Russell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
H. Thomas Boyle Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
Natalia N. Johnson SVP, Chief Human Resource & Administrative Officer
Avedick Baruyr Poladian Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC STORAGE43.84%58 207
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.70.35%26 412
CUBESMART63.67%11 099
LIFE STORAGE, INC.68.12%10 843
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST73.36%5 534
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC34.82%3 701