Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Public Storage    PSA

PUBLIC STORAGE

(PSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Public Storage : Prices Public Offering of Senior Notes

04/14/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Tom Boyle, Chief Financial Officer of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA, the “Company”), announced today that the Company has priced a public offering of $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes.

The senior notes will be issued in three tranches. The first tranche of $700 million aggregate principal amount of floating rate senior notes due 2024 will bear interest at a rate equal to Compounded SOFR (as defined in the prospectus supplement relating to the offering), reset quarterly, plus 47 basis points, will be issued at 100.000% of par value and will mature on April 23, 2024. We will pay interest on the floating rate notes quarterly on January 23, April 23, July 23 and October 23 of each year, commencing July 23, 2021. The second tranche of $650 million aggregate principal amount of fixed rate senior notes due 2028 will bear interest at an annual rate of 1.850%, will be issued at 99.928% of par value and will mature on May 1, 2028. The third tranche of $650 million aggregate principal amount of fixed rate senior notes due 2031 will bear interest at an annual rate of 2.300%, will be issued at 99.653% of par value and will mature on May 1, 2031. We will pay interest on the fixed rate notes semi-annually on May 1 and November 1 of each year, commencing November 1, 2021.

The offering is expected to close on April 23, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company expects to use the net proceeds to fund the $1.8 billion purchase price for the acquisition of 48 self-storage facilities currently owned and operated by ezStorage Corp., related transaction costs and for general corporate purposes. The closing of the offering is not conditioned on the closing of the ezStorage Corp. acquisition.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as joint book-running managers of the offering. This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement. Investors may obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement may be obtained by contacting: Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146 or email: prospectus@citi.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, telephone: 212-834-4533; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, telephone: 1-800-645-3751 or email: wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,548 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 175 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 241 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at December 31, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used within this press release, the words “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “would,” “should,” “may,” “estimates” and similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements,” including but not limited to, statements about the completion, timing and size of the proposed offering of securities by the Company and the intended use of net proceeds of such offering to fund the ezStorage Corp. acquisition. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include market conditions and the demand for the Company’s securities and risks detailed in the Company’s prospectus and prospectus supplement filed with the SEC in connection with this offering and in the Company’s SEC reports, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about PUBLIC STORAGE
05:49pPUBLIC STORAGE  : Prices Public Offering of Senior Notes
BU
04/13PUBLIC STORAGE  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements a..
AQ
04/13Public Storage Buys ezStorage for $1.8 Billion
DJ
04/13PUBLIC STORAGE  : to Buy ezStorage For $1.8 Billion
MT
04/13PUBLIC STORAGE  : Acquisition of ezStorage to be Immediately Accretive to FFO
MT
04/13PUBLIC STORAGE  : to Acquire ezStorage For $1.8 Billion; Deal Expected to Close ..
MT
04/13PUBLIC STORAGE  : Enhances Portfolio Coverage, Quality, and Growth with ezStorag..
BU
04/09PUBLIC STORAGE  : to Release First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results and Host Quarte..
BU
04/07PUBLIC STORAGE  : Shareholder to Vote Against Elimination of Cumulative Voting
MT
03/15PUBLIC STORAGE : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 030 M - -
Net income 2021 1 362 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 611 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 35,8x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 46 660 M 46 660 M -
EV / Sales 2021 17,3x
EV / Sales 2022 16,7x
Nbr of Employees 5 400
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart PUBLIC STORAGE
Duration : Period :
Public Storage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC STORAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 250,92 $
Last Close Price 266,95 $
Spread / Highest target 7,89%
Spread / Average Target -6,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph D. Russell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
H. Thomas Boyle Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
Natalia N. Johnson SVP, Chief Human Resource & Administrative Officer
Avedick Baruyr Poladian Independent Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC STORAGE12.96%46 660
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.21.83%18 870
CUBESMART20.68%8 125
LIFE STORAGE, INC.13.72%6 903
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST17.49%3 019
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC7.29%2 826
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ