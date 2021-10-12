Public Storage on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk

Public Storage (PSA) is currently at $311.39, up $9.29 or 3.08%

-- Would be highest close since Sept. 21, 2021, when it closed at $311.93

-- On pace for largest percent increase since Nov. 10, 2020, when it rose 5.39%

-- Currently up four of the past five days

-- Currently up two consecutive days; up 3.89% over this period

-- Best two day stretch since the two days ending March 23, 2021, when it rose 4.04%

-- Up 4.81% month-to-date

-- Up 34.84% year-to-date; on pace for best year since 2006, when it rose 43.98%

-- Down 5.94% from its all-time closing high of $331.04 on Sept. 2, 2021

-- Up 32.29% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 13, 2020), when it closed at $235.39

-- Down 5.94% from its 52 week closing high of $331.04 on Sept. 2, 2021

-- Up 45.63% from its 52 week closing low of $213.82 on Jan. 6, 2021

-- Traded as high as $311.64; highest intraday level since Sept. 22, 2021, when it hit $313.86

-- Up 3.16% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Feb. 23, 2021, when it rose as much as 3.55%

-- 10th best performer in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 2:08:58 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-12-21 1427ET