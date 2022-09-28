Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Public Storage
  News
  Summary
    PSA   US74460D1090

PUBLIC STORAGE

(PSA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-09-28 pm EDT
292.57 USD   +1.77%
04:07pPublic Storage to Celebrate its 50th Anniversary by Ringing the NYSE Opening Bell
BU
09/19Evercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on Public Storage to $327 From $333, Maintains In-Line Rating
MT
09/13Transcript : Public Storage Presents at Bank of America Global Real Estate Conference, Sep-13-2022 04:25 PM
CI
Public Storage to Celebrate its 50th Anniversary by Ringing the NYSE Opening Bell

09/28/2022 | 04:07pm EDT
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Joe Russell, together with leaders from across the company, will celebrate its 50th Anniversary by ringing the New York Stock Exchange Opening Bell at 9:30 a.m. (EDT) on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Public Storage is the world’s leading owner, acquirer, developer, and operator of self-storage properties. In 1972, two friends and entrepreneurs, Wayne Hughes and Ken Volk, founded the company with our first Generation One development facility in El Cajon, California, and fostered a culture of leadership, innovation, and growth that continues to drive Public Storage today.

Five decades later, Public Storage owns or manages more than 2,900 properties and is building new state-of-the-art Generation Five facilities nationally. We have over 5,000 team members serving approximately 1.7 million customers and have the most recognized brand in the self-storage industry. We are focused on enhancing our unmatched property portfolio, leading the industry’s digital and in-person customer experience, and utilizing our growth-oriented balance sheet to expand through acquisition, development, redevelopment, and third-party management.

“We are honored to celebrate our 50th Anniversary by ringing the NYSE Opening Bell,” said Joe Russell. “On behalf of the current and prior management, I want to thank the Public Storage team for their invaluable contributions and our expanding customer base for their continued confidence in us. As we reflect on the successes of our past and present, I am very optimistic and excited about our future.”

A live feed of Public Storage ringing the NYSE Opening Bell will be available starting at 9:29 a.m. (EDT) at www.nyse.com/bell.

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,807 self-storage facilities located in 39 states with approximately 200 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self-Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 256 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 14 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard® brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.


© Business Wire 2022
