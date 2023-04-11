Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Public Storage
  News
  Summary
    PSA   US74460D1090

PUBLIC STORAGE

(PSA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-11 pm EDT
314.05 USD   +0.83%
04:09pPublic Storage to Release First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call
BU
04/03Extra Space Storage Strikes All-Stock Deal to Buy Life Storage
MT
04/03North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Mostly Lower After Surprise OPEC+ Move
DJ
Public Storage to Release First Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

04/11/2023 | 04:09pm EDT
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its first quarter 2023 earnings results after the market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. (PT) to discuss these results.

Live conference call

Domestic dial-in number:

(800) 225-9448

International dial-in number:

(203) 518-9708

Conference ID:

PSAQ123

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations,

 

News and Events, Event Calendar”

 

 

Conference call replay

Domestic dial-in number:

(800) 839-5246

International dial-in number:

(402) 220-2702

Webcast link:

PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations,

 

News and Events, Event Calendar”

Date accessible through:

May 11, 2023

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. As of December 31, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,869 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 204 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard® brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 4 410 M - -
Net income 2023 2 001 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 865 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,4x
Yield 2023 3,86%
Capitalization 54 753 M 54 753 M -
EV / Sales 2023 14,0x
EV / Sales 2024 13,5x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 86,3%
Chart PUBLIC STORAGE
Duration : Period :
Public Storage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC STORAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 311,46 $
Average target price 338,18 $
Spread / Average Target 8,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph D. Russell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
H. Thomas Boyle Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
David Lee Chief Operating Officer
Natalia N. Johnson Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLIC STORAGE11.16%54 753
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.11.58%22 171
LIFE STORAGE, INC.47.29%12 320
CUBESMART19.38%10 836
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST18.94%3 792
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC4.10%2 705
