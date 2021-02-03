Log in
PUBLIC STORAGE

(PSA)
Public Storage : to Release Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

02/03/2021
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its fourth quarter 2020 earnings results on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. A conference call is scheduled for Thursday, February 25, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. (PST) to discuss these results.

Live conference call

Domestic dial-in number:

(866) 406-5408

International dial-in number:

(973) 582-2770

Conference ID number:

8057778

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar”

 

 

Conference call replay

 

Domestic dial-in number:

(800) 585-8367

International dial-in number:

(404) 537-3406

Conference ID number:

8057778

Webcast link:

PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar”

Date accessible through:

March 11, 2021

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the “Shurgard” brand and (iii) an approximate 42% equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 850 M - -
Net income 2020 1 158 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 274 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,8x
Yield 2020 3,47%
Capitalization 40 262 M 40 262 M -
EV / Sales 2020 15,6x
EV / Sales 2021 15,4x
Nbr of Employees 5 900
Free-Float 86,7%
Chart PUBLIC STORAGE
Duration : Period :
Public Storage Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLIC STORAGE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 235,58 $
Last Close Price 230,30 $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Joseph D. Russell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
H. Thomas Boyle Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Bradley Wayne Hughes Chairman-Emeritus
Edward John Reyes Trustee
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PUBLIC STORAGE0.76%40 262
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.1.09%15 136
CUBESMART5.59%6 930
LIFE STORAGE, INC.4.42%5 993
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC3.19%2 716
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST4.33%2 600
