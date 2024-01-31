Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results after the market close on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. (PT) to discuss these results.

Live conference call Domestic dial-in number: (877) 407-9039 International dial-in number: (201) 689-8470 Webcast: Event Calendar Conference call replay Domestic dial-in number: (844) 512-2921 International dial-in number: (412) 317-6671 Access ID: 13744115 Webcast: Event Calendar Date accessible through: March 6, 2024

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard® brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240131003404/en/