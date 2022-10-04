Public Storage to Release Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its third quarter 2022 earnings results after the market close on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (PDT) to discuss these results.

Live conference call Domestic dial-in number: (800) 343-4849 International dial-in number: (203) 518-9848 Conference ID: PSAQ322 Simultaneous audio webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar” Conference call replay Domestic dial-in number: (800) 727-1367 International dial-in number: (402) 220-2669 Webcast link: PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations, News and Events, Event Calendar” Date accessible through: November 9, 2022

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,807 self-storage facilities located in 39 states with approximately 200 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self-Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 256 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 14 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard® brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005951/en/