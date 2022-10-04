Advanced search
    PSA   US74460D1090

PUBLIC STORAGE

(PSA)
Delayed Nyse  -  03:59 2022-10-04 pm EDT
297.16 USD   +1.09%
04:06pPublic Storage to Release Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call
BU
09/28Public Storage to Celebrate its 50th Anniversary by Ringing the NYSE Opening Bell
BU
09/19Evercore ISI Adjusts Price Target on Public Storage to $327 From $333, Maintains In-Line Rating
MT
Public Storage to Release Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call

10/04/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) announced today it intends to release its third quarter 2022 earnings results after the market close on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (PDT) to discuss these results.

Live conference call

Domestic dial-in number:

(800) 343-4849

International dial-in number:

(203) 518-9848

Conference ID:

PSAQ322

Simultaneous audio webcast link:

PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations,

 

News and Events, Event Calendar”

 

 

Conference call replay

Domestic dial-in number:

(800) 727-1367

International dial-in number:

(402) 220-2669

Webcast link:

PublicStorage.com, under “About Us, Investor Relations,

 

News and Events, Event Calendar”

Date accessible through:

November 9, 2022

Company Information

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2022, we had: (i) interests in 2,807 self-storage facilities located in 39 states with approximately 200 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self-Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 256 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 14 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard® brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Additional information about Public Storage is available on the Company’s website at PublicStorage.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 084 M - -
Net income 2022 1 952 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 610 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,1x
Yield 2022 7,22%
Capitalization 51 601 M 51 601 M -
EV / Sales 2022 14,3x
EV / Sales 2023 13,7x
Nbr of Employees 5 800
Free-Float 86,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 293,95 $
Average target price 376,31 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Joseph D. Russell President, Chief Executive Officer & Trustee
H. Thomas Boyle Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Ronald L. Havner Chairman
Natalia N. Johnson Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Edward John Reyes Independent Trustee
