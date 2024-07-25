Influential is the largest influencer marketing company and platform in the world. Its proprietary AI-powered technology platform with over 100 billion data points, and its network of over 3.5M creators including 90% of global influencers with 1M+ followers, are at the service of 300+ brands around the world. Publicis Groupe’s understanding of consumers via Epsilon, combined with Influential’s platform, will enable brands to identify creators that meaningfully connect to their target customers and communities, while providing the unique ability to holistically plan, manage, and measure investment across social, digital, and affiliate marketing.

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Influential, the world’s preeminent influencer marketing company and platform, authentically connecting brands to audiences by developing, deploying, and optimizing creator-driven digital campaigns.

The largest influencer marketing company in the world by revenue, Influential’s proprietary AI-powered technology platform with over 100 billion data points, coupled with its network of over 3.5M creators, including access to and data on 90% of global influencers with 1M+ followers, currently serves more than 300 brands around the world.

Influencer marketing is revolutionizing the media and advertising industry and has become a ubiquitous growth driver for brands due to the channel’s unique ability to meaningfully connect with their customers. By 2025, social media spend is expected to reach $186 billion, exceeding global linear TV ad spend for the first time, with influencer marketing as its fastest growing segment.

Influential’s differentiated offering enables brands to source high-quality digital creators, curate impactful creative strategy, and activate, amplify and optimize digital media to drive real-world outcomes.

Now, by combining those capabilities with the unique data and identity assets of Epsilon, and scale of Publicis Groupe, we will put the leadership of ID-driven influencer marketing in the hands of all our clients through:

a Premium Creator Network: a brand-safe, premium marketplace to directly connect the world's leading brands with preferred access to millions of diverse creators and their audiences

Revolutionized Influencer Planning: Bringing our leading understanding of consumers via Epsilon to better identify creators that meaningfully connect brands to their target customers and find their audiences across the entire internet

Bringing our leading understanding of consumers via Epsilon to better identify creators that meaningfully connect brands to their target customers and find their audiences across the entire internet Maximized Cross-Channel Outcomes: Unifying, extending, and measuring the reach and impact of social campaigns to digital and affiliate channels in a singular, AI-powered platform with connected creative and sequential messaging that enhances customer experience and drives better business outcomes

Led by Founder and CEO Ryan Detert, Influential will be positioned centrally within Publicis Groupe, empowering all Publicis clients and teams with leading technology, expertise, and delivery of influencer marketing services.

Ryan Detert, Influential CEO said: “I am thrilled for Influential to join Publicis Groupe – the world’s highest performing and most innovative holding company. We look forward to combining our complementary capabilities and technology to deliver unparalleled influencer identification, content creation, amplification, and measurement for our clients – and to defining the next era of influencer marketing together.”

Arthur Sadoun, Publicis Groupe CEO, said: “It is a great pleasure to be welcoming Influential to the Publicis family. Beyond its proprietary AI-powered platform, 100 billion data points, unrivalled network of over 3 million creators and access and data on 90% of influencers with 1M+ followers, Influential is above all an outstanding team of talent at the very cutting edge of their sector. With the new creator economy set to exceed linear tv on adspend in the next year, thanks to Influential we are able to fully embrace its outsized influence and put it at the service of all of our clients.

Not only does this acquisition mean we will take the leadership of Influencer marketing. It also uniquely positions us at the centre of the new media ecosystem. By combining our Epsilon data, which allow us to see 2.3 billion people around the world, with Connected TV, Commerce, and now Creators, we can enable our clients to truly know and understand their customers and prospects, and engage with them on a one-to-one basis, wherever they are, both online and offline. It’s how we are putting power back into the hands of brands in a fragmented media landscape, and driving marketing transformation that delivers real business outcomes.”

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions including regulatory approvals and is expected to close in late August 2024.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs over 100,000 professionals.

About Influential

Influential is the world’s largest influencer marketing company, by revenue, and is the only influencer company that is both an API and preferred partner of all major social media platforms. Founded in 2013, Influential uses the industry’s richest data, powered by the smartest AI and human intelligence, to precisely match audiences with creators, delivering ROI and measurable business outcomes for brands. Our obsession with brand safety and commitment to inclusion underpins everything we do, and we are trusted by over 50% of Fortune 50 brands. We are proud to have been named Ad Age's A-List 2024 Social Media/Influencer Agency of the Year.

For more information, please visit https://influential.co/.

