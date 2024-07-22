Stock PUB PUBLICIS GROUPE S.A.
Publicis Groupe S.A.

Equities

PUB

FR0000130577

Advertising & Marketing

Market Closed - Euronext Paris
Other stock markets
 11:35:18 2024-07-19 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
98.6 EUR -1.50% Intraday chart for Publicis Groupe S.A. -0.78% +17.38%
08:34am PUBLICIS : Organic growth above expectations once again Alphavalue
Jul. 19 PUBLICIS : UBS slightly raises price target CF
Latest news about Publicis Groupe S.A.

Global markets live: ASML, Warner Bros, Beyond Meat, Meta, Alphabet... Our Logo
European Midday Briefing : Tech Steadies as Focus Turns to ECB DJ
Advertising firm Publicis ups guidance after Q2 beat RE
Energy leads European shares higher; ECB rate verdict on tap RE
Publicis Groupe Raises FY24 Organic Net Revenue Outlook MT
Transcript : Publicis Groupe S.A., H1 2024 Earnings Call, Jul 18, 2024
European shares open higher, ECB rate verdict on tap RE
Publicis: growth target raised for 2024 CF
Publicis raises its organic growth target for 2024 RE
Publicis Groupe S.A. Upgrades Revenue Guidance for the Year 2024 CI
Advertising firm Publicis ups guidance after Q2 beat RE
Publicis Groupe S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2024 CI
JPMorgan Downgrades Publicis Groupe to Neutral from Overweight, Lifts PT MT
ProSiebenSat.1 above EUR 7 - A media 'Super Six' at JPMorgan DP
PUBLICIS : UBS forecasts for the 1st half of the year CF
Publicis : Publicis Conseil wins Cannes Lions award CF
Publicis: BlackRock exceeds 5% of share capital CF
Publicis Groupe S.A. acquired Downtown Paris. CI
Publicis: BlackRock falls below 5% of share capital CF
Publicis Groupe S.A. Announces New Composition of Board Committees CI
Publicis Groupe S.A. Approves Dividend, Payable July 3, 2024 CI
Transcript : Publicis Groupe S.A. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
France’s Publicis Groupe Names First Chief Impact Officer MT

Publicis Groupe SA is a global leader in communication. The Group is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe SA is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Group relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe SA employs nearly 103,000 professionals.
Sector
Advertising & Marketing
Calendar
2025-02-05 - Q4 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Related indices
CAC 40 , STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for Publicis Groupe S.A.

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
98.6 EUR
Average target price
111.5 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+13.05%
Sector Other Advertising & Marketing

1st Jan change Capi.
PUBLICIS GROUPE S.A. Stock Publicis Groupe S.A.
+17.38% 26.94B
OMNICOM GROUP., INC. Stock Omnicom Group., Inc.
+5.19% 17.8B
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock Focus Media Information Technology Co., Ltd.
-3.32% 12.14B
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. Stock The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.
-9.16% 11.19B
WPP PLC Stock WPP plc
-1.20% 10.31B
JCDECAUX SE Stock JCDECAUX SE
+12.20% 4.74B
CYBERAGENT, INC. Stock CyberAgent, Inc.
+9.08% 3.07B
PEOPLE.CN CO., LTD Stock People.cn CO., LTD
-28.06% 3.06B
AUTOHOME INC. Stock Autohome Inc.
-10.12% 3.05B
IPSOS Stock Ipsos
+8.02% 2.88B
Other Advertising & Marketing
