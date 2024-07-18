Publicis: growth target raised for 2024
For the first six months of the year, recurring EPS rose by 5.3% to 3.38 euros, and FCF increased by 2.6% to 744 million, for an operating margin rate maintained at the historic level of 17.3%, including investment in AI.
At 6.69 billion euros, the communications group's half-year net income rose by 5.9%, including organic growth of 5.4%. Including income from re-invoiced costs, total income rose by 7.7% to 7.65 billion.
'We continue to gain market share, with organic growth in net income accelerating to 5.6% in the second quarter, a level ahead of expectations, and 400 basis points above the sector', stresses CEO Arthur Sadoun.
