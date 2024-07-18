The advertising group's net income came to 3.46 billion euros in the second quarter, representing organic growth of 5.6%, ahead of expectations.
The group is now targeting organic growth of between 5% and 6% for the year, compared with the 4% to 5% previously expected.
Despite "persistent macroeconomic uncertainties", the group is confident in its ability to accelerate in the second half of the year, Publicis said in a press release.
Publicis expects to reach the top end of its forecast range if its clients put an end to their "wait-and-see" attitude and increase their spending on digital transformation.
Its data subsidiary Epsilon continued to underpin the group's performance with individualized consumer profiling, CEO Arthur Sadoun said in a press conference call.
The group also confirmed its operating margin and free-cash flow targets for 2024.
(Leo Marchandon and Dagmarah Mackos; Camille Raynaud)