Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Publicis Groupe SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PUB   FR0000130577

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

(PUB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:24 2023-06-19 am EDT
73.90 EUR   -0.19%
03:32pCannes Lions awards Grand Prix to Working with Cancer
GL
06/16Publicis Groupe : Document AMF CP. 2023E915424
PU
06/15Publicis Groupe : Document AMF CP. 2023E915174
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cannes Lions awards Grand Prix to Working with Cancer

06/19/2023 | 03:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cannes Lions awards Grand Prix to Working with Cancer

Recognised with the highly-coveted Lions Health Grand Prix for Good

CANNES – June 19, 2023: Today, five months after its launch in Davos and subsequent global wake-up call at the Super Bowl, Working with Cancer has been recognised by Cannes Lions with the Grand Prix for Good, designed to celebrate the use of creativity to positively impact not only business and brand, but also the world at large.

With over 600 pledging businesses, impacting more than 20 million employees, Working with Cancer is a true cross industry coalition, driving societal progress across cultures and geographies, to end the stigma of cancer in the workplace. Momentum continues to soar, spanning corporate sectors including government, most recently with the French state confirming to sign the pledge.

Arthur Sadoun, global CEO and Chairman of Publicis Groupe commented: “On behalf of the 600 companies that have already pledged, I would like to sincerely thank the jury for elevating Working with Cancer to another level of global awareness. Receiving the esteemed Grand Prix for Good recognition further demonstrates what is possible when we come together for positive change. As an industry, there are not that many causes or social initiatives that we can wholly affect. Erasing the stigma of cancer in the workplace is one we can take on and change forever.”

Mel Routhier, Jury President of Health and Wellness and CCO of VMLY&R Chicago, added: “Working with Cancer stopped us in our tracks. We not only saw a brilliantly creative idea, but we also saw a globally impactful one—with scale, inclusivity and the real potential to change employee care forever. To think that this point in time could mark the beginning of what will one day be seen as table stakes for how companies support their employees is exceptionally powerful. And most deserving of the ultimate recognition in the Grand Prix For Good.”

See the film here

                                                                                         

  
  

The movie was realized by Publicis Conseil 

Please find the press release here


Contacts 

Lizzie Dewhurst

Michelle McGowan 		Corporate Communications 

Corporate Communications 		  lizzie.dewhurst@publicis.com

michelle.mcgowan@publicisgroupe.com


 

 

 


All news about PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
03:32pCannes Lions awards Grand Prix to Working with Cancer
GL
06/16Publicis Groupe : Document AMF CP. 2023E915424
PU
06/15Publicis Groupe : Document AMF CP. 2023E915174
PU
06/15Carrefour Group and Publicis Groupe launch Unlimitail
GL
06/14INTERVIEW - Maurice Levy, VivaTech & Publicis: Pari..
MT
06/08Publicis Groupe : Document AMF CP. 2023E914077
PU
06/08Publicis groupe launches px end-to-end content platform, powered by adobe's content sup..
GL
06/08Publicis Groupe S.A. Launches PX End-To-End Content Platform, Powered by Adobe’S C..
CI
06/06French Stocks Trade Lower as Construction Slump Continues
MT
06/05France's Publicis Groupe to Buy US Digital Agency Corra
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 12 927 M 14 122 M 14 122 M
Net income 2023 1 421 M 1 553 M 1 553 M
Net cash 2023 1 076 M 1 176 M 1 176 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 4,14%
Capitalization 18 424 M 20 131 M 20 127 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
EV / Sales 2024 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 97 189
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
Duration : Period :
Publicis Groupe SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 74,04 €
Average target price 83,03 €
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Arthur Sadoun Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Agatha Bousquet Co-President
Michel-Alain Proch Chief Financial Officer
Maurice Lévy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Stephen David King Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA24.60%20 165
OMNICOM GROUP., INC.16.65%18 984
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.20.20%15 457
FOCUS MEDIA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.11.38%15 182
360 SECURITY TECHNOLOGY INC.129.20%14 873
WPP PLC6.68%11 992
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer