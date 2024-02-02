Barbie Owner Mattel Draws Activist Seeking Changes at Toy Maker

Activist investor Barington Capital wants the company to consider strategic alternatives for its American Girl dolls and Fisher-Price toys.

Facebook Parent Meta Initiates Dividend as Growth Continues

The company's sales increased to $40.11 billion in the three months through December, up 25% compared with the year-earlier period.

Intel Delays $20 Billion Ohio Project, Citing Slow Chip Market

Construction on two factories now is slated to be finished in late 2026 as the company also waits for government incentives.

Apple Sales Rise in Holiday Quarter, Ending Streak of Declines

Revenue for the crucial iPhone business grew nearly 6%, even as China sales continue to be a concern for investors.

Amazon Profit Surges on Strong Holiday Shopping

The e-commerce company extended a rebound as its cloud-computing arm also performed well.

Growth in Cloud Spending Reflects Early-Stage AI Efforts

Tech giants this week reported a marked increase in cloud revenue due to AI services. CIOs say that is mainly from exploratory efforts.

McKinsey's Leader Survives, but Voting Reveals Cracks at Elite Consulting Firm

Top partner Bob Sternfels has survived a protest vote to keep his job, highlighting fissures in an unusual management structure.

Peloton Stock Drops to Record Low After Outlook Cut

The fitness-equipment company also warned of missing goals for positive free cash flow as some initiatives underperform.

Gunman Arrested After Gaza Protest at Procter & Gamble Factory in Turkey

Local media show wall spray-painted with Palestinian flag; P&G says all its personnel are safe.

Ad Agency Publicis Health to Pay $350 Million Over Opioid Marketing

New York's attorney general says Publicis is the first advertising agency to settle claims it contributed to fueling the opioid crisis.

