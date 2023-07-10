Open for entries: The Big C global brief to end the stigma of cancer in the workplace

is now open for entries

In Cannes, top creative leaders from across Edelman, IPG, Omnicom, Publicis and WPP joined forces on stage to deliver one of the most high profile briefs the industry has seen, impacting the lives of up to 4 billion people. The ask? To create a culture-defying programme, experience, campaign that could erase the stigma and insecurity of cancer at work.

Today, Monday 10th July, The Big C brief officially opens for entries.

The brief invites the entire industry and beyond, as individuals or duos within one agency or cross-agencies, to create a campaign that will launch on World Cancer Day 2024, in a global multi-media campaign supported by $100m.

Powered by Cannes Lions’ world class judging systems, judging will be led by senior creative and strategy leads across the five holding companies including: Susan Credle (global chair & global chief creative officer, FCB), Chaka Sobhani (global CCO of Leo Burnett), Luiz Sanches (CCO of BBDO NA), Judy John (global CCO of Edelman) and Debbi Vandeven (global CCO of VMLY&R) .

The submission deadline is Friday, September 15. Judging will take place throughout October, with the winner announced at the end of that month. The winners will also receive a delegate pass to attend Cannes Lions 2024 from the Festival.

For more details please visit www.workingwithcancerpledge.com and link through to the entry platform.

About Working with Cancer

Working with Cancer aims to completely erase the stigma and insecurity of cancer at work. Today, the program initially launched by Publicis Groupe is an alliance of major international companies , with over 600 pledging businesses impacting up to 20 million employees, united by the aim to create an open, supportive and recovery-forward culture for cancer sufferers. The program was recently recognised by Cannes lions with a Grand Prix for Good in Health.

