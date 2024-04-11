Publicis: 5% growth in net income in Q1

For the first quarter of 2024, Publicis Groupe reports net income of 3.23 billion euros, up 4.9% on a reported basis and 5.3% organically, a performance "ahead of expectations" and "despite persistent macroeconomic tensions".



The communications group claims a solid performance in all regions (+5% in the United States, +6% in Europe, +7% in China), as well as market share gains thanks to the sector's strongest growth for an eighth consecutive quarter.



Despite an uncertain macroeconomic context, Publicis is confident in its ability to deliver all the 2024 targets set in February, including organic growth of between 4% and 5%, and an operating margin of 18%.



