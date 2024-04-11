Publicis: 5% growth in net income in Q1
The communications group claims a solid performance in all regions (+5% in the United States, +6% in Europe, +7% in China), as well as market share gains thanks to the sector's strongest growth for an eighth consecutive quarter.
Despite an uncertain macroeconomic context, Publicis is confident in its ability to deliver all the 2024 targets set in February, including organic growth of between 4% and 5%, and an operating margin of 18%.
