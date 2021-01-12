Log in
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

(PUB)
Publicis Appointed Media Agency Partner by L'Oreal China

01/12/2021 | 02:47am EST
By Olivia Bugault

Publicis Groupe SA said Tuesday that it has been appointed media planning and buying agency partner by L'Oreal SA in China for three year.

"Publicis Groupe created a bespoke agency solution, OneL'Oreal, with data, innovation and technology at the core, powering integrated media strategy, channel planning, activation, and buying across all media channels including performance marketing," the French advertising giant said.

The three-year contract will officially start in early 2021, Publicis said. Financial terms weren't disclosed

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-21 0247ET

