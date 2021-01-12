Publicis Appointed Media Agency Partner by L'Oreal China

By Olivia Bugault

Publicis Groupe SA said Tuesday that it has been appointed media planning and buying agency partner by L'Oreal SA in China for three year.

"Publicis Groupe created a bespoke agency solution, OneL'Oreal, with data, innovation and technology at the core, powering integrated media strategy, channel planning, activation, and buying across all media channels including performance marketing," the French advertising giant said.

The three-year contract will officially start in early 2021, Publicis said. Financial terms weren't disclosed

