Publicis: BlackRock below 5% of capital and votes

November 16, 2023 at 11:36 am EST

On November 14, 2023, BlackRock, acting on behalf of clients and funds under its management, declared that it had crossed below the threshold of 5% of the capital of Publicis and held, on behalf of said clients and funds, 4.98% of the capital and 4.54% of the voting rights of this company.



This threshold crossing results from a reduction in the number of Publicis shares held as collateral.





