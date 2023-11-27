Publicis: CFO to join management board

Publicis announced on Monday that following his appointment as CFO, a position he will hold from February 2024, Loris Nold would also become a member of the Management Board.



In order to further strengthen its finance department, the advertising and communications group has decided to expand the functions of Bruno Teppaz, its management controller, who will take on the role of deputy CFO.



After a spell with the Atalian subcontracting group, Jean-Michel Bonamy will also be returning to the group, as deputy CFO in charge of Investor Relations.



For the record, the latter headed the company's Investor Relations department for four years, until early 2019.



He will replace Alessandra Girolami, who will leave the Group to take up a new position with an international company following the closing and presentation of the accounts for the 2023 financial year.



