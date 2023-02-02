Advanced search
    PUB   FR0000130577

PUBLICIS GROUPE SA

(PUB)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:06 2023-02-02 am EST
70.78 EUR   +6.37%
05:28pPublicis Groupe : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares / Description of the buyback program
PU
05:14pCommunications Services Up After Meta, Publicis Earnings -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
06:53aDassault, Publicis Lead French Blue-chip Index Back to Green Midday Ahead of ECB Decision
MT
Publicis Groupe : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares / Description of the buyback program

02/02/2023 | 05:28pm EST
Publicis Groupe to repurchase 3 million shares to cover employee long term incentive plans

Paris - February 2, 2023 - Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] today announces that it will repurchase 3 million shares, i.e. approximately 1.2% of its share capital at 31 December 2022. Publicis Groupe has appointed an Investment Services Provider for the implementation of the program.

The purpose of this program is to meet the obligations arising from the existing free share long term incentive plans for the benefit of its employees, without issuing new shares.

The program will start as of February 3, 2023 and run until no later than May 2, 2023. At the current price, it represents an amount of approximately 200 million euros that will be financed by the Groupe's cash.

This program is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation and within the limits of the authorization granted by the 17th resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Publicis Groupe of May 25th, 2022.

The description of the share repurchase program authorized by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of May 25th, 2022 is available in the 2021 Universal Registration Document (section 8.3.3) published hereon the Groupe website.

About Publicis Groupe - The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients 'transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 97,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.com| Twitter:@PublicisGroupe | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube| Viva la Difference!

Contacts

Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield

Corporate Communications

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 70 75

amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com

Alessandra Girolami

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 77 88

alessandra.girolami@publicisgroupe.com

Lionel Benchimol

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 70 27

lionel.benchimol@publicisgroupe.com

Lorène Fleury

Investor Relations

+ 33 (0)1 44 43 57 24

lorene.fleury@publicisgroupe.com

WWW.PUBLICISGROUPE.COM

Disclaimer

Publicis Groupe SA published this content on 02 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 February 2023 22:27:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
