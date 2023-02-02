Publicis Groupe : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares / Description of the buyback program

Publicis Groupe to repurchase 3 million shares to cover employee long term incentive plans

Paris - February 2, 2023 - Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] today announces that it will repurchase 3 million shares, i.e. approximately 1.2% of its share capital at 31 December 2022. Publicis Groupe has appointed an Investment Services Provider for the implementation of the program.

The purpose of this program is to meet the obligations arising from the existing free share long term incentive plans for the benefit of its employees, without issuing new shares.

The program will start as of February 3, 2023 and run until no later than May 2, 2023. At the current price, it represents an amount of approximately 200 million euros that will be financed by the Groupe's cash.

This program is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation and within the limits of the authorization granted by the 17th resolution of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Publicis Groupe of May 25th, 2022.

The description of the share repurchase program authorized by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of May 25th, 2022 is available in the 2021 Universal Registration Document (section 8.3.3) published hereon the Groupe website.

