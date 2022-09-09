Publicis Groupe : Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares / Information relating to the liquidity contract

Transfer of the Liquidity Contract

to BNP PARIBAS EXANE

Paris, September 9, 2022 - Publicis Groupe S.A. [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] announces the termination on August 29, 2022 of the liquidity contract covering its ordinary shares listed on Euronext Paris, entrusted to Kepler Cheuvreux since July 3, 2012. A new liquidity contract was signed with BNP Paribas Exane on the same day.

Publicis Groupe's termination of its liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux is the result of its decision to have a unique investment services provider for stock monitoring, market-making and managing its liquidity contract.

On September 9, 2022, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account:

95,500 shares

€ 12,715,560.69 in cash

As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2022 on the liquidity account:

202,432 shares

€ 7,203,997.37 in cash

Implementation of a new liquidity contract

Publicis Groupe S.A. signed a liquidity contract with BNP Paribas Exane on August 29, 2022, covering its ordinary shares listed on Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0000130577) and that takes effect from September 12, 2022.

This new liquidity contract - which has an initial period ending on December 31, 2022 and is automatically renewable for successive 12-month periods - complies with AMF Decision no. 2021- 01 dated June 22, 2021 ("AMF decision"), which renews the AMF's earlier decision to establish liquidity contracts related to equity instruments as an authorized market practice.

For the implementation of the new contract concluded with BNP PARIBAS Exane, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

95,500 shares

€ 10,076,020.00 in cash

